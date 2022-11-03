Read full article on original website
Related
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
thefastmode.com
CSG at ACC 2022: Digitalization, B2B2X and CX Key Themes for Telcos in APAC
In conjunction with ACC 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Ian Watterson, the Head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business on CSG's participation at the recently concluded event. Tara: How was ACC 2022? What are the highlights of the show this year?. Ian: I heard great...
Comments / 0