dexerto.com
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”
Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap progression explained: Upgrade cards, Collection Level, Boosters & more
Upgrading cards is a vital part of progression in Marvel Snap, especially if you want to get hold of the top-tier characters. Here’s how progression works in Marvel Snap and how to upgrade your Deck. Marvel Snap is the latest fast-paced deck builder to hit mobile devices, placing your...
dexerto.com
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
dexerto.com
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
dexerto.com
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade
According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day: Shiny availability, Timed Research & bonuses
The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day stars Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know including the bonuses on offer and whether Miltank can be Shiny. Pokemon Go Battle Days give players extra incentives to get involved with the Go Battle League and square up against other trainers, with Pokemon encounters and Timed Research available to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players left confused over strange KD ratio glitch in Season 15
Apex Legends players have found an interesting bug outside of gameplay, which displays a player’s Kill/Death ratio higher than what it should be. Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, offering up a bunch of brand-new content like the expansive Broken Moon map. Though, another massive game update means...
