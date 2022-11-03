Read full article on original website
San Jose police union calls for mutual aid after department ‘overwhelmed’ with calls
San Jose’s police officers’ union is calling on local leaders to provide mutual aid to the city’s police department, saying that officers were overwhelmed by the volume of calls this past weekend and could not promptly respond to one that later turned into a homicide. Due to...
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty
San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
News Reports: Interim SF District Attorney May Have Broken Law in June in DA Recall
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Less than a week before the election, news reports here Wednesday suggest interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may have violated state law by sharing “sensitive case information with a fellow prosecutor while both of them were on their way out of the office” in October 2021.
Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?
Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty on 6 counts of corruption, misconduct
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff. The guilty verdict would have meant Smith’s removal from her position. […]
Family of Calif. police captain files wrongful death lawsuit against city
FREMONT, Calif. — Family members of Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt recently filed a lawsuit placing the reason for his death squarely on the city. CBS News reported that the family believes “inaction by city officials caused Bobbitt emotional distress.” Bobbitt died by suicide on February 21, 2022.
Ex-Sheriff Smith Guilty of Corruption, Says Civil Court Jury
A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
Suspect who left feces at Rose Elementary School has been arrested
An arrest was made recently following long-running acts of vandalism at Rose Elementary School (located at 250 Roswell Dr. in Milpitas). The suspect had been leaving animal feces on the school campus, spreading it on doors and windows and dumping it in the parking lot. The Milpitas Police Department (MPD) formally documented 17 different acts of vandalism from May to the beginning of this school year, with a pause over the summer recess.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October
Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
Frightening Pelosi attack details emerge from San Francisco court documents
SAN FRANCISCO -- Pelosi attack suspect David DePape was on a "suicide mission" to "take them all out," and his list of potential targets included prominent state and federal politicians, their relatives, and a local college professor.The frightening details that led to the violent hammer assault early last Friday morning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home came to light in the detaining document filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.It leaves little doubt of the dangers Pelosi and other politicians face in the current turbulent political landscape.The 2:27 a.m....
Breed makes 'changes' to security detail following Paul Pelosi attack
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has joined the chorus of lawmakers expressing concern about their safety and evaluating security protection in the wake of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi last week.
Who should you vote for in Milpitas?
This Election Season, The Milpitas Beat has hosted four Candidate Forums, and written articles on candidates across Milpitas Mayoral, City Council, and School Board races. We’ve compiled everything here for our readers, so that you can learn more about the candidates and feel empowered to vote. Candidate Forum Videos.
