SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO