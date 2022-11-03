NonStop Local Weather Alert... Friday - Saturday for damaging wind. (see below for details) Tonight, strong damaging winds cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will see sustained winds of 35-45 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph with the strongest winds between 5 pm and 3 AM. Another concern for tonight through the weekend is a warm front and more rain which will cause rapid snow melt resulting in rise in creeks and streams which could cause minor flooding especially in the foothill of the Blues and the Walla Wala area.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO