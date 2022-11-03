Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. - For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos." Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by...
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
nbcrightnow.com
PSD's Nunamaker receives distinguished leadership award
PASCO, Wash.- LeAnn Nunamaker, Director of Curriculum and Professional Development with the Pasco School District (PSD), has received a distinguished leadership award from the Washington Association of Educators for the Talented and Gifted (WAETAG). Nunamaker supervises the PSD's Highly Capable Program and received her award at a luncheon on October,...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
nbcrightnow.com
Stong Gusty Winds and More Rain Tonight....Possible Floding in Walla Walla County This Weekend
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Friday - Saturday for damaging wind. (see below for details) Tonight, strong damaging winds cloudy skies and scattered showers. We will see sustained winds of 35-45 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph with the strongest winds between 5 pm and 3 AM. Another concern for tonight through the weekend is a warm front and more rain which will cause rapid snow melt resulting in rise in creeks and streams which could cause minor flooding especially in the foothill of the Blues and the Walla Wala area.
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, Rain and Flooding
A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
nbcrightnow.com
$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
nbcrightnow.com
SUV hits teenager on bike, Richland police need help identifying the driver
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on October 26 around George Washington Way and McMurray Street. A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk across George Washington Way around 4:16 p.m. that...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Ebanez murder awaiting extradition in Multnomah County Jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen was issued by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on November 3 for suspicion of the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River. Jacobsen was taken into custody in Oregon regarding charges...
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
Comments / 0