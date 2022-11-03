Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
PWMania
Sheamus Shares Funny Photos Of WWE & AEW Stars At His Wedding, Yokozuna’s History With Giants
– As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, “The Celtic Warrior” took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, “Reservoir Fellas.” Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus’ official Twitter feed.
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
PWMania
Triple H Reacts To Logan Paul Bringing Jake Paul To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.
PWMania
Logan Paul In Saudi Arabia Talking Crown Jewel Main Event, WWE Ranks Roman Reigns’ 20 Best Moments (Videos)
– Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
PWMania
Latest Update on the Status of Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel
As PWMania.com previously reported, the ongoing situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran raises concerns about WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As of Thursday morning, plans for the event were moving forward, and WWE talent had arrived in Saudi Arabia, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. According to Mike Johnson of...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
PWMania
Restrictions in Place for the Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face the Great Muta on New Year’s Day at their The New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan. Many people were surprised to see the match booked because WWE usually does not allow talent...
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
PWMania
Moose vs. Bully Ray Announced for Impact Over Drive, Updated Card
The match between Moose and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray is now official for Over Drive. As part of Bully’s Impact return storyline, Impact has announced that Moose and Bully will battle at Over Drive. Bully made a comeback at Bound For Glory, winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and a future match against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Bully has been on a mission to prove to the Impact locker room that he can be trusted, and he recently accused Moose of being behind attacks on The Bullet Club.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn
Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long. Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.
PWMania
Logan and Jake Paul Were Pitched by Paul Heyman to WWE Years Ago
Paul Heyman recently appeared on “After the Bell with Corey Graves” to hype this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel event. During the discussion, Heyman stated that he had previously pitched Logan Paul to join WWE:. “When I was executive director of RAW, I had pitched Logan Paul to...
Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34
The Tampa-born pop star passed away at his California home on Saturday
PWMania
Steve Austin Open to Another Match Following His WWE WrestleMania 38 Appearance?
Steve Austin returned from retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of WWE WrestleMania 38. There are rumors that Austin is open to participating in another storyline or match. WrestleVotes informed GiveMeSport.com’s Louis Dangoor of the following:. “I know that he had a wonderful...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/2/22)
This week Dynamite was solid on paper but the show lacked a bit. Not much focus on Full Gear. No MJF, and honestly a couple of meaningless matches. It was okay at best but there is still a big issue plaguing AEW weekly TV. Addressing ROH Segments. Alright so, Ring...
PWMania
NJPW Battle Autumn Final Night Results – November 5, 2022
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 16 Results – November 5, 2022. United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) vs. Los Ingobnrables De Japon. Los Ingobnrables De Japon would start this match off fast with tandem dropkicks, sending United Empire to the floor before dual dives. TJP would avoid a double team in the corner, before Francesco Akira would help him to gain control of the match. A slingshot dropkick on the floor stunned Bushi & Akira dove onto both challengers.
PWMania
Looking At Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Debut
Yesterday afternoon, The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez made headlines when he revealed rumors of a “big surprise” for AEW Dynamite last night. Alvarez explained that while he didn’t know the particulars of the reveal, it was told to him the fans would be talking about this debut on social media after the show. Matty wondered if this would be yet another free agent acquisition by Tony Khan, who seems rather fond of adding just about anybody on the free agent market to his roster. While there are certainly positives and negatives to that philosophy, considering that you can either call it a roster with depth or a bloated roster with underutilized talent, but that’s a different discussion for another day.
PWMania
Participants Revealed for AEW Winter is Coming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the tournament bracket for the 2022 AEW Winter is Coming world title eliminator tournament was revealed. The winner will face the champion at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Decembe. Here are the matches:. * Eddie...
