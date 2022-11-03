ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Zweifel reaches terms on Alderbrook Golf Course, seeks additional funds

By By Will Chappell
 3 days ago

Patrick Zweifel, owner of Oregon Coast Flowers, has reached terms on a deal with Dan and Coco Laviolette to purchase the Alderbrook Golf Course, contingent on Zweifel finding $1.5 million in funding to add to his own investment.

Zweifel has a strong vision for the course and believes he will secure a large portion of the needed money by offering memberships and that he will be able to find a partner or partners to invest the rest.

Zweifel is working with the Tillamook YMCA on offering tax-deductible memberships to the course, including lifetime memberships, as part of the fundraising effort.

Alderbrook Golf Course was built in 1924 and has been closed for just over a year, after shuttering indefinitely on Halloween 2021.

The property was listed for sale in June of this year with an asking price of $4.9 million, marketing the opportunity for residential development in the listing.

A group of concerned, local, golf enthusiasts coalesced around the desire to keep the property a course over the next few months, with Zweifel emerging as a leader.

His ownership of Oregon Coast Flowers has given Zweifel experience in the horticultural demands of a large piece of property, hosting events and growing a business. Oregon Coast Flowers operates the Hydrangea Ranch on Kilchis River Road, hosting events and shipping flowers to customers around the world.

Zweifel envisions the reopened golf course as a hub for events in Tillamook. He would like to build an amphitheater into the hill on the property with a pavilion sitting at the top. This would allow the renovated facility to host weddings, graduation parties, music festivals and other events.

In addition to the new event space, Zweifel has had discussions with Donna Phillips of the Rendezvous Bar & Grill and hopes for her to run the restaurant on the property.

Rejuvenation of the course will be Zweifel’s top priority if he is able to bring the deal to fruition. He also mentioned lengthening the course and adding a botanical garden as potential projects to enhance the property in the future.

Currently, Zweifel is working to get funding lined up so that the deal can proceed in time to start work to have the course ready for an opening date in the spring.

He is asking any Tillamook residents who are interested in the project to go to the Hydrangea Ranch website to take a survey and sign up for updates. He is also seeking volunteers to serve on a committee to help organize the fundraising efforts.

Zweifel is passionate about the project and willing to invest his time and money to see it to fruition.

He says that the residents of Tillamook matching that passion will be crucial to the golf course’s success, asking locals to eat at the restaurant, play golf and hold their weddings and other events at the property once it is reopened.

“I want most of all to be remembered for my family, my character, and my values, but I want my signature on Alderbrook Golf Course,” Zweifel said.

Tillamook County, OR
