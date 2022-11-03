ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

Shepard withdraws resignation as Bay City City Manager

By By Will Chappell
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcDf4_0iwryGbo00

After submitting his resignation letter in the last week of October, Rockaway Beach City Manager Luke Shepard withdrew that resignation at the request of the city council on November 1.

When he submitted the letter on Tuesday, October 25, Shepard indicated that he had accepted an offer from another agency and was leaving Rockaway Beach on good terms.

Then on Monday, October 31, the Rockaway Beach City Council announced a special meeting on Tuesday, November 1, to conduct a performance review for Shepard in executive session.

After conducting that review, the council returned to open session and announced that Shepard’s performance had “met and exceeded expectations” in the past year.

They then formally asked Shepard to withdraw his resignation letter, which the city had not formally accepted, and he did.

Councilor Kristine Hayes abstained from both the review and withdrawal request motions as she was attending virtually and unable to participate in the executive session.

“I had a lot more support than I realized and Rockaway is where I want to be,” Shepard said after the meeting when asked about why he had changed his mind. He declined to elaborate further.

“I am thrilled that he is not leaving the city, he’s been a breath of fresh air and he’s been a stabilizing factor for the city,” Rockaway Beach Mayor Sue Wilson said after the meeting.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
