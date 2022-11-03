Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Hampton’s character is needed in Hartford
I’ve known Nicole Hampton for over 10 years. Upon first meeting Nicole, I was impressed with her drive, determination and commitment to helping those in need. As a fellow volunteer in the community, I was immediately impressed by Nicole’s fearlessness. Over the years, my regard for Nicole as a person of character has only grown.
Norwalk election notes: Endorsements; Stevenson warns of ‘hoax’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk election news for you:. Brinton wins Griebel Frank for CT party endorsement. Stevenson warns of hoax: she has not dropped her campaign against Himes. Norwalk Police check box for Stefanowski. Police Union Local 1727 President Dave O’Connor said he was skeptical about giving Bob...
Hampton will help bring balance to State government
As the lone minority party representative on Norwalk’s Common Council, I’m proud to endorse Nicole Hampton for the 143rd legislative district. I’ve lived in Norwalk most of my life, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1988, serving more than four years on the Norwalk Parking Authority and nearly five on the BOE, including as Chair of the Finance Committee. There is an unprecedented concentration of power – both locally and in Hartford – in the hands of one party. We can see the negative impact of single party rule everywhere we turn. Our public schools are struggling. Our city is a major polluter thanks to overdevelopment. In Hartford we’ve had 30 years of public sector growth under Democrat rule, mounting pension fund obligations and skyrocketing taxes. What we haven’t had are any major improvements to our roads and highways. The cost of living is up. Quality of life is down.
Dathan is best prepared to represent Norwalk
I like candidates who knock doors in the rain. It is a clear demonstration that the candidate is so determined to serve that they choose to persevere even when the weather is not great. It is a simple, but effective metaphor. Maybe the unsuspecting voter will give the candidate some extra credit because they showed up to ask for their vote while sopping wet.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Jackie Foster — a Jamaica native, a mother of one and an experienced juice maker — stood under her blue tent at a windy October farmer’s market in downtown Bridgeport and said she has every intention of casting her ballot in the upcoming midterm election. That doesn’t...
Are You Voting For the Hopeful Candidate, or the Hapless?
In most elections, an incumbent governor has an extensive record and a vision for the future. Not so in Connecticut’s gubernatorial contest, despite that Democrat Ned Lamont is campaigning as if he is the fiscal savior of the state. He is claiming to have turned a $4 billion deficit into a $4 billion surplus.
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Guilford Democrat Sean Scanlon runs for Connecticut state comptroller
In his bid for the state comptroller seat, State Rep. Sean Scanlon hopes to pull from his experience in the Connecticut House of Representatives and at the Tweed New Haven Airport to equitably manage state finances. In the upcoming election on November 8, Connecticut residents will vote for six state...
Vote ‘Yes’ for Early Voting in Connecticut
Did you know that Connecticut is one of only four states (the others are Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire) that doesn’t allow for Early Voting? It is time for our state to move towards providing more opportunities for eligible citizens to cast their ballot in person―not just on Election Day.
An independent governor could move Connecticut forward with ideas, not ideology
An Independent governor would be free from partisan pressure and able to pursue the policies that voters want.
NHA resident wins prize; Cornerstone’s T-Day luncheon; Humanists discussion
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. A colorful drawing by 9-year-old Norwalk artist Diana Veliz is a winning entry in National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials’ annual poster competition, according to a news release. Diana, a Meadow Gardens resident, wins a $100 gift card. Her drawing will adorn the Association’s 2023 calendar, which will be sent to local leaders and members of Congress.
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
We need election reform
The duopoly of our two major parties leaves us with a second rate democracy. With so much talk about equity – it’s unfortunate the conversation doesn’t transcend our election process. State election law, written by the Democrats and Republicans, requires the minor Independent Party cross endorse one of them, run our own candidate or lose the ballot line altogether, only to restart the cumbersome petitioning process again for the next election cycle. It’s taken roughly 20 years for Independents to gain ballot access for 100+ offices across the state. This year, we are running our own gubernatorial candidate, Rob Hotaling, and had to survive both a complaint to the Secretary of State and lawsuit, by Republican candidate, Bob Stefanowski, trying to kick us off the ballot.
CT governor candidates spar on economy, crime in heated debate
Gov. Ned Lamont, under relentless attack by Republican Bob Stefanowski for signing a police accountability bill opposed by police, accused his challenger Tuesday of exploiting the murders of two Bristol police officers and being too timid to join him in calling for a total ban on AR-15s and similar weapons.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Health care in CT: Where gubernatorial candidates stand on issues
Connecticut’s health care landscape has undergone some seismic shifts this year. More than 2,000 people died of COVID-19. The General Assembly passed a bill expanding the pool of medical providers who can perform abortions, but with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion advocates are lobbying to impose new restrictions.
Vote Griebel-Frank to support Ranked Choice Voting
In Tuesday’s election, I plan to vote on the Griebel-Frank line, and you should too. This is not because I’m any great fan of Ned Lamont; and yet, nor am I of his opponent, Bob Stefanowski. But the thing is, we don’t even have to discuss any of my personal opinions today, except for one: reforming our electoral system so that none of us have to face the ugly choice between two candidates we dislike.
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Himes, Stevenson sound off on abortion access, education costs in 4th District debate
The two candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District agree that it’s important to protect access to abortion. But during a recent debate in Norwalk, Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson said incumbent Democrat Jim Himes hasn’t done enough to codify Roe v. Wade protections in federal law. “If you’re...
