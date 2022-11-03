As the lone minority party representative on Norwalk’s Common Council, I’m proud to endorse Nicole Hampton for the 143rd legislative district. I’ve lived in Norwalk most of my life, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1988, serving more than four years on the Norwalk Parking Authority and nearly five on the BOE, including as Chair of the Finance Committee. There is an unprecedented concentration of power – both locally and in Hartford – in the hands of one party. We can see the negative impact of single party rule everywhere we turn. Our public schools are struggling. Our city is a major polluter thanks to overdevelopment. In Hartford we’ve had 30 years of public sector growth under Democrat rule, mounting pension fund obligations and skyrocketing taxes. What we haven’t had are any major improvements to our roads and highways. The cost of living is up. Quality of life is down.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO