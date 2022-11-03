Read full article on original website
OAE wins 40-6 in Class D semifinal over York/Pavilion
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies beat York/Pavilion in a Class D Section V semifinal on Friday, 40-6. The Batavian didn't receive any stats for the game. The win sets up a Genesee County shown between two unbeaten powerhouses, the Aggies and the Alexander Trojans, for the Class D championship. Photos by Kristin...
Le Roy's football season cut short by tough defeat in semifinal
East Rochester/Gananda upset #1 seed Le Roy in the Section V Class C semifinal on Friday, 22-21. Scoring Summary:
Byron-Bergen girls advancing to state tournament in soccer
Byron-Bergen remains invincible in girls soccer, winning the Far West Regional Championship over Frewsburg today 6-2. The win sends the Bees to the state semifinals next week. Goals:
High School Huddle: Semis approach in football, bricks handed out around Section V
We're down to the final four in each class on the gridiron
Livonia can't stop Batavia's offense in Class B semifinal
The Blue Devils put on an offensive show for the home crowd on Friday in a Section V Class B semifinal game, beating rival Livonia 56-14. Ja'vin McFollins was 8-10 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Carter McFollins had three of those receptions for 108 yards and a TD, Cole Grazioplene snagged three more for 105 yards and a TD and Cooper Fix had a 21-yard TD reception.
Bennett begins Section VI playoff hunt, seeking to ‘forget what happened in the past’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Postseason play provides the Bennett football team an avenue to move forward from the wins, losses, forfeitures and grievances that have ended past playoff runs, and defined their season so far. “Forget what happened in the past,” coach Steve McDuffie told the Tigers this week, as they prepare for Friday night’s […]
Turnbull Heating retains same services, staff and philosophy with new ownership
Jake Koch’s family has been involved in the heating and cooling business for decades. With experience that dates back to when the cold was literally delivered to homes, Koch feels confident now as the new president and owner of Turnbull Heating and Air Conditioning in Batavia.
Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs Nov. 19
Tickets are available through Monday for the annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs to honor volunteers who have devoted time and energy for the nonprofit. The evening is to include a basket raffle, buffet dinner and recognition of volunteers. Doors open at 4 p.m., with appetizers at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel on Park Road, Batavia.
Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Dumuhosky
Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" (Perry) Dumuhosky passed away peacefully at her home on November 2nd, 2022 after a short illness. Mary Jo was born April 3rd 1953 in Batavia to Sam and Marie (Torcello) Perry. She was a 1971 graduate of Batavia High School graduate, a 1973 graduate of Genesee...
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo
The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Open Houses: This week's featured listings
ECSO deputies locate missing man after Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game
