Batavia, NY

The Batavian

OAE wins 40-6 in Class D semifinal over York/Pavilion

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies beat York/Pavilion in a Class D Section V semifinal on Friday, 40-6. The Batavian didn't receive any stats for the game. The win sets up a Genesee County shown between two unbeaten powerhouses, the Aggies and the Alexander Trojans, for the Class D championship. Photos by Kristin...
YORK, NY
The Batavian

Livonia can't stop Batavia's offense in Class B semifinal

The Blue Devils put on an offensive show for the home crowd on Friday in a Section V Class B semifinal game, beating rival Livonia 56-14. Ja'vin McFollins was 8-10 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.  Carter McFollins had three of those receptions for 108 yards and a TD, Cole Grazioplene snagged three more for 105 yards and a TD and Cooper Fix had a 21-yard TD reception.
BATAVIA, NY
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FREDONIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs Nov. 19

Tickets are available through Monday for the annual Genesee Cancer Assistance Night at the Downs to honor volunteers who have devoted time and energy for the nonprofit. The evening is to include a basket raffle, buffet dinner and recognition of volunteers. Doors open at 4 p.m., with appetizers at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel on Park Road, Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Dumuhosky

Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" (Perry) Dumuhosky passed away peacefully at her home on November 2nd, 2022 after a short illness. Mary Jo was born April 3rd 1953 in Batavia to Sam and Marie (Torcello) Perry. She was a 1971 graduate of Batavia High School graduate, a 1973 graduate of Genesee...
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo

The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

