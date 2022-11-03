Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe How Many Fishing-Related Deaths Occur Each Year: Report
According to a report released on Thursday, an astronomical number of people die in fishing-related incidents every year around the world. This recent report claims the amount has tripled from previous reports, and that many of these deaths were preventable. More than 100,000 fatalities occur annually, according to the report,...
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity
The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say
A search party located the python and found the missing Indonesian grandmother inside the snake after dissecting the reptile.
Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’
A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
