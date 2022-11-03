Razor blades found hidden in children’s Halloween candy as police search for suspect

Multiple razor blades have been found hidden in children’s Halloween candy and authorities have narrowed down their hunt for a suspect to a small neighborhood where the families may have been trick or treating for the holiday.

Police in Eugene, Oregon -- located approximately 110 miles south of Portland -- received a report of a small razor blade that was found hidden in their children’s Halloween candy earlier this week, said the city of Eugene in a civic alert issued to the public.

“The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade,” city officials said.

The initial reporting party lives in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene and discovered the small razor blade after checking their child’s candy prior to allowing them to consume it.

However, three more similar reports were made to authorities which, officials say, all happened to be in the area from W. 24th Avenue to W. 27th Avenue between Tyler and Friendly Street in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene.

“[The Eugene Police Department] advises parents to check their children’s trick or treat candies before they consume them,” the civic alert continued.

As of now, authorities have not been able to identify the culprit responsible for the razor blades but the Eugene Police Department has opened up an ongoing investigation into the case.

Anybody who has any further information, reports of tips regarding this incident is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at (541) 682-5111.