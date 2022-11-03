ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razor blades found hidden in children’s Halloween candy as police search for suspect

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
Multiple razor blades have been found hidden in children’s Halloween candy and authorities have narrowed down their hunt for a suspect to a small neighborhood where the families may have been trick or treating for the holiday.

Police in Eugene, Oregon -- located approximately 110 miles south of Portland -- received a report of a small razor blade that was found hidden in their children’s Halloween candy earlier this week, said the city of Eugene in a civic alert issued to the public.

“The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade,” city officials said.

The initial reporting party lives in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene and discovered the small razor blade after checking their child’s candy prior to allowing them to consume it.

However, three more similar reports were made to authorities which, officials say, all happened to be in the area from W. 24th Avenue to W. 27th Avenue between Tyler and Friendly Street in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene.

“[The Eugene Police Department] advises parents to check their children’s trick or treat candies before they consume them,” the civic alert continued.

As of now, authorities have not been able to identify the culprit responsible for the razor blades but the Eugene Police Department has opened up an ongoing investigation into the case.

Anybody who has any further information, reports of tips regarding this incident is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at (541) 682-5111.

Comments / 144

Jacque Trosper
6d ago

I wish we had answers why things like this happen. The person that did this needs a lot of jailtime in a cell with prisoners who hate things done to children.....

Reply(5)
64
Tell the Truth
6d ago

I heard about this many years ago. People embedded razor blades inside candy apples. When my colleague told me about it, I said to him: if you don’t want to give out candy on Halloween day, you can skip it. What’s the point to endanger the kids?

Reply(4)
17
World Without End
6d ago

No one should be surprised by this. It's not political its moral. We have a big problem withmorality, empathy and compassion in America. Everyone is to concerned with being on the winning team. Not on the side of right.

Reply
26
 

