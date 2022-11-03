ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
SALEM, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Gen. Shepard descendant donates tables from Westfield’s past

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Historical Commission received donations of multiple items that could have been owned or used by Gen. William Shepard himself more than 200 years ago. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the commission recently received a donation of four tables from one of Shepard’s descendants....
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Sinai Temple celebrates 90 years of being part of families’ ‘tapestry of life’

SPRINGFIELD - Sinai Temple, which was founded in 1931 as the first reform congregation in Western Massachusetts, celebrated its 90th anniversary. “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” was the theme, and activities last weekend included a service that honored past clergy through music and testimonials, a social evening with Rabbi Bob Alper, a stand-up comedian, author and Vermont resident, and a time capsule created by youth to be opened in 10 years on the occasion of the temple’s centennial anniversary.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter

BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
WESTFIELD, MA
WUPE

Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans

We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
HOLYOKE, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
WORCESTER, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

