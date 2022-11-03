Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Historic Shepherd Barn in Northampton relocating after 170 years
The historic society in Northampton is relocating Shepherd Barn for the first time in 170 years.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Gen. Shepard descendant donates tables from Westfield’s past
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Historical Commission received donations of multiple items that could have been owned or used by Gen. William Shepard himself more than 200 years ago. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the commission recently received a donation of four tables from one of Shepard’s descendants....
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Springfield Sinai Temple celebrates 90 years of being part of families’ ‘tapestry of life’
SPRINGFIELD - Sinai Temple, which was founded in 1931 as the first reform congregation in Western Massachusetts, celebrated its 90th anniversary. “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” was the theme, and activities last weekend included a service that honored past clergy through music and testimonials, a social evening with Rabbi Bob Alper, a stand-up comedian, author and Vermont resident, and a time capsule created by youth to be opened in 10 years on the occasion of the temple’s centennial anniversary.
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
Josh Leivo’s hat trick propels Springfield Thunderbirds past Wolf Pack
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-3-0-1) rode a hat trick from their newest offensive star en route to a 5-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-3-1-1) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. Springfield did not do itself any favors in the opening period from a disciplinary perspective....
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Suspect charged in connection with 1966 homicide of Betty Lou Zukowski from Chicopee
An arraignment was held for a suspect in a 56 year old unresolved homicide on Thursday.
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
911 dispatchers graduate ready to serve Springfield residents
Springfield officials welcomed a group of new emergency communications graduates on Thursday.
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
15 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Worcester is a thriving city with diverse restaurants to suit all tastes. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, there's something for you in the city. Known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth," Worcester has become a cultural hub in recent years, and its dining scene has exploded as a result.
