Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
104.1 WIKY
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
104.1 WIKY
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
104.1 WIKY
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
104.1 WIKY
Hungary picks PwC partner to lead new anti-graft body overseeing EU funds
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s State Audit Office has picked PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic partner Ferenc Biro to lead a new anti-graft body to be launched by mid-November as part of efforts to regain access to European Union funds locked up over corruption risks. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine grid operator steps up rolling blackouts in some regions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s national grid operator said on Saturday it would step up rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven Ukrainian regions in response to what it said was increased electricity consumption. The power grid has been targeted by Russian air strikes in recent weeks and energy providers...
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
104.1 WIKY
African Development Bank secures $31 billion at investment forum
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank raised $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina at the end of the three-day meeting on Friday. It brings the total investment for the year to about $64 billion, said...
104.1 WIKY
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
104.1 WIKY
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
104.1 WIKY
Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Key points in Ethiopia’s ceasefire agreement
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government and forces from the Tigray region have agreed to stop fighting, a dramatic breakthrough after two years of war that killed thousands, displaced millions and threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most-populous country. The warring parties signed an agreement in Pretoria on...
104.1 WIKY
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
104.1 WIKY
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
104.1 WIKY
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
104.1 WIKY
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
104.1 WIKY
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast
KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
104.1 WIKY
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday it has ordered Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to better prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Comments / 0