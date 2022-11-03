ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County extends voting hours

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:. In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:. The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases increase across the country, the Washoe County Health District says it has seen a dramatic rise in cases here. It says in the last three weeks, cases of the respiratory virus have doubled each week. Fifty-four cases were reported last week and there have been 107 cases total reported in the last three weeks.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC to provide free rides on Election Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free rides on all transit services on Election Day, Nov. 8. The service will be available to everyone able to reach polling locations. Route and schedule information can be found here. RTC says not all polling locations are serviced by transit.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Have a Heart: Meet Kyler

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inside Coffee N’ Comics, 13-year-old Kyler is excited to order from the unique menu. “Yeah, I like my coffee. I like my coffee was sweet. I do not like my coffee black. If you like black coffee. I don’t know if I can exist with you.”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nov. 4 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe 12 weeks of the Sports Caravan have went by, but such is the case. The season’s final edition did not disappoint. We had a pair of heavyweight battles with the 5A North Semifinals. Plus, a game of the year candidate from Churchill County. We also made the trek to Pershing County for a 2A state quarterfinal.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

