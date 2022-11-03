Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County extends voting hours
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has extended its voting hours until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Early voting locations in Washoe County, and their hours are as follows:. In Sparks, the early voting locations are as follows:. The Career College of Northern Nevada from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00...
KOLO TV Reno
Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases increase across the country, the Washoe County Health District says it has seen a dramatic rise in cases here. It says in the last three weeks, cases of the respiratory virus have doubled each week. Fifty-four cases were reported last week and there have been 107 cases total reported in the last three weeks.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to provide free rides on Election Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free rides on all transit services on Election Day, Nov. 8. The service will be available to everyone able to reach polling locations. Route and schedule information can be found here. RTC says not all polling locations are serviced by transit.
KOLO TV Reno
Eddy House and Lead Dog Brewing partner up for National Homeless Youth Awareness month fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is National Homeless Youth Awareness month and Eddy House is one of the leading provider of services to homeless youth and young adults in Northern Nevada. Washoe County ranks highest in homelessness in the state and of all the homeless in the area, youth account for 1 in 10 of them.
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Have a Heart: Meet Kyler
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inside Coffee N’ Comics, 13-year-old Kyler is excited to order from the unique menu. “Yeah, I like my coffee. I like my coffee was sweet. I do not like my coffee black. If you like black coffee. I don’t know if I can exist with you.”
KOLO TV Reno
Nov. 4 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe 12 weeks of the Sports Caravan have went by, but such is the case. The season’s final edition did not disappoint. We had a pair of heavyweight battles with the 5A North Semifinals. Plus, a game of the year candidate from Churchill County. We also made the trek to Pershing County for a 2A state quarterfinal.
