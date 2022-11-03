RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Where has the time gone? It’s hard to believe 12 weeks of the Sports Caravan have went by, but such is the case. The season’s final edition did not disappoint. We had a pair of heavyweight battles with the 5A North Semifinals. Plus, a game of the year candidate from Churchill County. We also made the trek to Pershing County for a 2A state quarterfinal.

