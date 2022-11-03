ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Astros rookie MVP Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'

HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña began his major-league career, as has almost every position player who ever debuted, no matter how touted, hitting near the bottom of the order. He did well enough that by his fourth game, Astros manager Dusty Baker experimented with hitting him second. Only one other shortstop in the last half-century, Trevor Story in 2016, had hit in that spot in the lineup so early in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: How to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros are on the cusp of another World Series title. Houston handed Philadelphia its first two-game losing streak of the postseason, including Justin Verlander earning the first World Series win of his Hall of Fame career in Game 5 on Thursday night, leaving the Phillies on the brink of elimination as the series heads back to Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy