China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The move follows a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace...
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The powerful Jan. 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth’s atmosphere than any other on record – about 35 miles (57 km) – as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Tanzania plane crash: Three dead as Precision Air flight goes down in lake
Three people were killed when a passenger plane crashed into a lake in Tanazania.The Precision Air flight landed in Lake Victoria while trying to land at an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania, the country’s state broadcaster reported.The airline said 25 of 29 passengers were confirmed safe as the rescue operation continued. Tanzanian Broadcasting Corportation (TBC) said the governor of the Kagera region, Albert Chalamila, confirmed the recovery of three bodies from the plane.A spokesperson for Precision Air said flight number PW 494 from Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam to Bukoba was involved in an accident as it approached landing.Tanzanian...
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
S.Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting some 180 N.Korean warplanes
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s military said it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting some 180 North Korean warplanes near the border on Friday. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Indonesia gives emergency use approval to home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Inavac
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved its home-grown coronavirus vaccine Inavac for emergency use, its food and drug agency said on Friday. The vaccine is the second locally made shot after Indovac, which was approved in September. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
Ukraine grid operator steps up rolling blackouts in some regions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s national grid operator said on Saturday it would step up rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven Ukrainian regions in response to what it said was increased electricity consumption. The power grid has been targeted by Russian air strikes in recent weeks and energy providers...
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast
KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
