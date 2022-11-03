Three people were killed when a passenger plane crashed into a lake in Tanazania.The Precision Air flight landed in Lake Victoria while trying to land at an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania, the country’s state broadcaster reported.The airline said 25 of 29 passengers were confirmed safe as the rescue operation continued. Tanzanian Broadcasting Corportation (TBC) said the governor of the Kagera region, Albert Chalamila, confirmed the recovery of three bodies from the plane.A spokesperson for Precision Air said flight number PW 494 from Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam to Bukoba was involved in an accident as it approached landing.Tanzanian...

