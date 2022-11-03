Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday it has ordered Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to better prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
African Development Bank secures $31 billion at investment forum
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank raised $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina at the end of the three-day meeting on Friday. It brings the total investment for the year to about $64 billion, said...
Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The move follows a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 million
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally. Police raided a series of farms and production...
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher – state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. “The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine …was successfully completed,” the state news agency lRNA reported.
Fed’s Barkin: Sees ‘potentially a higher end point’ for Fed rates
(Reuters) – Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more “deliberatively” on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking...
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there’s a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
