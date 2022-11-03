Read full article on original website
Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth
(Reuters) – Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17%...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
Televisa’s Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi’s 6.5 million clients but are not...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Sanofi, Astra win EU approval for prevention of infant RSV
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s Beyfortus for the prevention of a common and highly contagious type of respiratory infections in infants. The long-acting therapy, also known as nirsevimab, was given EU marketing authorisation for the prevention of disease from infections caused by...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country from 23.2% for the week ended Oct. 29. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
