Gamers on Reddit Name the Underappreciated Video Games They Believe Deserve a Sequel
Many video games just come and go, but there are those that make their mark no matter how underrated or underappreciated they are. Some of these underrated or underappreciated video games are even loved by so many that people do wait for a sequel that has not come at all.
11 New PlayStation VR2 Games Revealed By Sony
Almost a dozen new and existing VR games coming to PS VR2. Sony has officially unveiled the price and release date for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The highly-anticipated device will be available this coming February starting at $549.99. As part of the announcement, the company announced 11 new PS VR2 games coming in 2023.
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990
PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn’t heard back at the time of publishing.
God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era
God of War Ragnarök — out November 9 on PS4 and PS5 — has a mighty task on its hands. How do you follow up a critically-acclaimed and universally-loved soft reboot that reinvigorated the franchise? With 2018’s God of War, Santa Monica Studio not only transported its Greek demigod Kratos to Norse mythology, but reimagined some fundamental aspects of the series along the way. Its director Cory Barlog faced pushback from both Sony and within the team. But it delivered, in spades. That success means a lot is riding on Ragnarök, which has the additional task of wrapping up God of War’s Nordic era. (That’s appropriate. After all, Ragnarök leads to the end of days. Next time you see Kratos, he might pop up in Mayan or Egyptian mythology, as has previously been hinted.)
Apple Said to Expand Live TV Advertising Around Major League Soccer Deal
Apple is building an advertising network for live television as part of its deal to stream Major League Soccer games next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is holding discussions with advertising partners and MLS sponsors in advance of the launch next February about airing advertisements during soccer games and related shows, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
Update November 3rd, 1:25PM ET: In a note emailed to employees and posted publicly on November 3rd, Amazon svp of people experience and technology Beth Galetti announced a “pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce.”. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
Bakkt Acquires Turnkey Platform Apex Crypto to Bolster Digital Asset Footprint – Bitcoin News
Digital asset manager Bakkt Holdings, Inc., announced on Thursday that the company has acquired the firm Apex Crypto from Apex Fintech Solutions. Bakkt detailed that the acquisition of the turnkey crypto platform aims to “bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals.”. Bakkt...
Xbox Series X India Price Hiked Again, Now Costs Rs. 55,990: Report
Xbox Series X is reportedly getting a price hike in India — again. According to games analyst Rishi Alwani, Microsoft’s flagship next-gen console will now be priced at Rs. 55,990, going into effect later this month. That’s an over 5 percent increase, with the Series X previously listed at Rs. 52,990. This is the second price hike in the span of four months, and is likely down to weakening power of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft India for comment, and we will update this story when we hear back. At launch in late 2020, Xbox Series X was listed at Rs. 49,990.
NVIDIA And Autodesk Bring Collaborative XR Experiences To The Cloud
XR technology is evolving quickly. Today, millions of people use AR and VR as they go through their daily lives. While many of the popular use cases of AR and VR are still in the realm of gaming and entertainment, other industries are finding practical use cases unique to their sectors.
Logitech’s new hybrid working range includes a self-directing camera
Logitech has revealed its new Logic of Work platform, a line of products and services geared towards improving collaboration and engagement between those working from home and those in the office. The new launches include Sight, a 315-degree camera placed at the center of a conference table that can intelligently...
Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More
After the success of its prequel spin-off titled the House of the Dragon, the makers of popular fantasy show Game of Thrones are gearing up to launch a dedicated NFT collection based on the show. HBO has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to launch these digital collectibles. NFT platform Nifty has also been roped-in to be part of this project. For now, the official launch date for these NFTs has not been disclosed, but they are expected to be released towards the end of this year.
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
Redmi Note 12 5G May Be Launched as Rebranded Poco Phone in India: Report
Redmi Note 12 5G, unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in China last week as part of its new Redmi Note 12 series, could reportedly make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone. A recent report indicates that a Poco smartphone with similar specifications as the Redmi Note 12 5G may be released in India this month. The Redmi Note 12 series launch in China included the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. However, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition may remain exclusive to China, while the Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ may debut as the Xiaomi 12i and Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge in the Indian market, according to previous reports.
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
Week in review: High-severity OpenSSL vulnerabilities fixed, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. ConnectWise backup solutions open to RCE, patch ASAP!. ConnectWise has fixed a critical vulnerability in ConnectWise Recover and R1Soft Server Backup Manager that could allow attackers to achieve remote code exection (RCE) or access confidential data.
Google launches Play Games in the US and other countries for Windows 11
After launching a beta in 2021, Google has announced a further rollout of the Play Games app for Windows 11, which lets you download and play a bunch of Android games on your tablet or PC. While you can download Android apps through the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 thanks...
G.Skill unveils DDR5-8000, breaks 10,000 MT/s ceiling on air
Something to look forward to: G.Skill recently unveiled its DDR5-8000 Extreme Memory High-Bandwidth modules. The release also highlighted a joint effort by Asus and G.Skill that resulted in a blazing fast 10,000 MT/s overclock. The achievement, while impressive, required memory configurations that would be considered less than ideal for everyday use.
Elon guts Twitter, Google shutters Hangouts, and the tech layoffs continue • TechCrunch
Want this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Signed up? Let’s just dive right in. Mass layoffs at Twitter: It was Elon’s first full week as the boss of Twitter post-$44 billion acquisition. Sweeping layoffs were said to be on the way — and, well, they’ve begun. After a painfully impersonal heads-up email went out Thursday evening, entire teams are waking up to find their access suddenly revoked. With reports suggesting layoffs could impact up to half the company, Twitter employees have reportedly taken to referring to the whole thing as “the snap” (à la Thanos). A class action lawsuit has already been filed alleging that Twitter isn’t following the proper legal processes here.
