Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road. Police said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they said they did not find any victims. But people told police that family members had taken the victim to the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad gang members with guns arrested in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has arrested four gang members from Soledad for weapons-related charges. On Oct. 30 at about 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver — David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad — had...
Suspect wanted on capital murder charge arrested for carjacking, 2 others arrested
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Clara police investigators released information Friday afternoon about the arrest of three carjacking suspects dating back to late September. One of the three suspects is a 21-year-old Alabama man, who was wanted in that state on a capital murder warrant. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26 […]
KSBW.com
Greenfield police "disappointed" District Attorney not filing murder charges in recent case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Monterey County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenfield, police said. Previous coverage in video player above. Jaime Cerna was arrested on suspicion of homicide on Saturday. According to investigators, officers responded...
KSBW.com
Salinas police make arrest in the 2021 Clark Street homicide
SALINAS, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The Salinas Police Department reported the arrest of Jesus Hernandez Tejeda, 35, for the murder of Christopher Shaun Conner, 43, who was shot in December of 2021. According to SPD, Conner crashed his truck into a wall on the intersection of Clark...
Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced for forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14-year-old. On Nov. 2, Jorge Ramirez Cruz, 34, was found guilty and sentenced to spend 15 years in state prison, said Pacioni. Cruz will have to register as a The post Salinas man sentenced 15 years for molesting two children under 14 years appeared first on KION546.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Shooting that erupted from parking lot fight being investigated by Salinas police
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Main Street. Police dispatched at 3:40 p.m. arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Boy Who Allegedly Made Threats of Violence at High School
Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an incident Thursday when...
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
KSBW.com
Recently released man on parole arrested for a stabbing in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville Police reported a man who was released on parole and is now facing felony charges following a stabbing that happened on 2nd Street in Watsonville. Police say that they responded to a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck with a knife in the...
KSBW.com
3 people arrested following shooting in north Salinas Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in north Salinas, Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers found a 41-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wound in the parking lot of Fish & Chips, located at 2010 North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
KSBW.com
Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police, public works team up for homeless encampment clean up
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department has teamed up with the public works department for a homeless encampment cleanup. GPD says that over the past several months, complaints of the Homeless encampment near the league baseball field on Walnut Avenue have included loud noises, threats towards residents and human waste concerns were brought up.
Older woman apparently gets lost at San Jose Airport, resulting in brief security incident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security incident Friday at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security. Initial reports had mischaracterized the […]
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0