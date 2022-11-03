HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road. Police said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they said they did not find any victims. But people told police that family members had taken the victim to the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO