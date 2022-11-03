Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler Chases Kirk McDowall on E-Bikes at Vedder Mountain
Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Why Does Riding a Bike Feel So Great?
We might have felt it all. It's a sensation like no other. Sheer excitement, sublime enjoyment. After you've experienced it once, you just want more. But where does this feeling come from, and how do we get it more often?. Join us on a scientific journey of discoveries. Can our...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Marcel Hunt & Tom Bunney Style It Up at the Whistler Dirt Jumps
Tom Bunney and Marcel Hunt squeeze in a late fall session down at the river jumps in Whistler. Don't forget, our Dig for Victory line (featuring artwork by Tom) is still available here. (However, the beer's all gone, sorry!) The guys all did a fantastic job, edit by Liam Irvine,...
Pinkbike.com
Video: The New Scott Genius Featuring the 'Trail Encabulator'
The all-new Genius is the first ever MTB to feature the Trail Encabulator. Trail Encabulator? What's that? Well, once you try it, life will never be the same.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Sessioning Steeps in NF's 'Pitch & Putt'
What started as a some sh*t talking over beers, eventually turned into an idea to replicate our snowboard friends concept of exploring the backcountry and sessioning natural features with friends. Playing around on shorter lines and features like a pitch and putt course. Just like snowboarding, one of the aspects of mountain biking that makes it so fun is the different ways riders can visualize, build, and then ride terrain. From line choice, to style and tricks; there are endless ways for riders to express their creativity.
Pinkbike.com
Video: The Real Story of Greg Minnaar's Val Di Sole Crash, Animated
The great Greg Minnaar tells the story of his crash and injuries at the 2022 Val Di Sole World Cup Downhill race.
Pinkbike.com
Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Pinkbike.com
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
You may have noticed that a lot of recently released bikes have their cables routed through the upper headset bearing. Let's just say this move has proven a little controversial among Pinkbike commenters. One obvious downside is that replacing that upper bearing is going to involve detaching the brake hoses and the dropper and shifter cables.
Pinkbike.com
Max Hartenstern Extends Contract with Cube Factory Racing
The Cube Factory Racing team has announced on social media that Max Hartenstern will be continuing with the team in future race seasons. Max has already been with the team for six years achieving third at the 2017 Junior World Champs, second at the 2021 Les Gets World Cup and five Elite German National champ titles. The announcement doesn't mention how long the contract has been extended for, but it does state he has signed "for many more years" suggesting it could be a larger extension.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
Scott's Genius trail bike has received a massive update for 2023, and not just in the typical longer, lower fashion. Those geometry changes did occur, but the biggest talking point is the location of the shock inside the frame, a design that was first applied to the Spark, and to Bold's line of bikes before that.
Pinkbike.com
An Update from Grow Cycling (and Win Ellen Noble's Gravel Bike)
Words: Eliot Jackson, Chairman of Grow Cycling Foundation. Hi! I'm Eliot. Apparently, I am old, so I should first tell you who I am. I realized this during Sea Otter when someone said that they wondered why Santa Cruz sponsored a commentator until they saw me on Bernard Kerr's Youtube channel and realized I "also ride bikes pretty good." Thanks.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 150 - Would You Download a Bike?
Heck yes, I'd download a bike. While it's still early days, alternative production methods are changing how the bikes and components we use are manufactured. Brands like Pole, Ministry Cycles, and others have turned to CNC machining entire frame halves that are glued together, while Atherton Bikes "grows" their own titanium lugs in the UK that they pair with carbon tubes from New Zealand. Wild - and expensive - stuff, but there's a less exotic and much more affordable manufacturing method that has allowed one-man outfits and garage tinkerers to make their own products: 3D-printing.
Pinkbike.com
ProTaper Releases New Carbon, Aluminum & XC Bars
New products from the iconic brand celebrate the glorious past with products designed for the future. The ProTaper brand through the years has become the go-to cockpit solution for those athletes who want something better out of their time in the saddle. Respect for the brand has been honed over the years as each and every new product highlighted the dedication to constant improvement and innovation. A brief look over the product history only serves to underscore the depths to which ProTaper has been involved at shaping the competitive mountain biking world since its inception. As such, the brand is extremely proud to present several new products that highlight both the past as well as the future of quality MTB cockpit construction.
Are heated trousers cycling's next marginal gain? Our data scientist investigates...
The science says a decline in muscle temperature means a decline in peak power - so can heated warm-up trousers guarantee a hot sprint?
Pinkbike.com
Bosch Furthers Commitment to eMTB Racing with New CX Race Motor
Our new Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition motor, developed with pro riders, is all about pushing the limits of eMTB riding and racing. Days before the start of the final e-bike race of the 2022 Enduro World Series in Italy, a handful of top pros had new Bosch drive units installed on their bikes. The stakes were high, the series standings on the line. The terrain at Finale Ligure, a familiar stop on the international enduro circuit, is notoriously unforgiving: steep, rocky, as technical as it gets. The combination of burly uphill power stages and traditional descending stages demands brute strength and fearless white-knuckle speed. Together, it’s the ultimate test of racers and their machines. Twelve stages, with nowhere to hide.
Dog Walking 121 Miles for Poppy Appeal Fundraiser
Any dog parent will know that there’s nothing a pooch loves more than going for ‘walkies’, but some canines really do go the extra mile. Rusty, a Griffon Hound mix, lives in the village of Bradfield in Essex with his dog mom Deb Smith. The pair competed in the London Virtual Marathon last month, and this month will be walking 121 miles for the Poppy Appeal.
