Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Full road closure near Las Vegas Strip to start Sunday
The Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop will be fully closed in both directions for maintenance.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
8newsnow.com
Overnight closures planned for west valley on Friday evening
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced an overnight road closure for the west valley for construction. From 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, a portion of West Charleston Boulevard at the 215 will be closed for emergency repairs. The closure includes...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip to see lane closures Thursday-Sunday for free F1 fan event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling around the Las Vegas Strip should be advised of lane and road closures that will be in place due to Formula 1′s free fan event. According to a news release, lane and road closures will impact both north and southbound portions of the Las Vegas Strip for the event.
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
Homeowner checklist: Fall maintenance tasks for Las Vegas valley residents
Fall upkeep tasks for Las Vegas valley homeowners
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
KTNV
Intersection at Durango, Maule-Badura to have active traffic signals
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Durango and Maule-Badura in the southwest valley is going to see activated traffic signals. On Thursday, Clark County officials will activate the new traffic signals in the morning around 6:30 a.m. According to officials, the intersection has grown increasingly busy. “A growing...
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada cannabis lounge applicants one step closer to getting license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weed lounges are coming soon after the deadline just passed on October 31, to apply for a license. The Cannabis Compliance Board of Nevada will be picking 20 winners out of more than 100 to open up shop. Applicants are split into categories, essentially those...
KTNV
One dead after colliding with barrier near railroad tracks, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has died after driving toward a barrier at high speeds near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday morning, Las Vegas police say. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Metro police responded to a fatal crash on West Robindale Road, east of the intersection with South Lindell Road.
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend
For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near Rampart, Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it happened in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle. The suspect is in custody and no officers are injured at...
Comments / 1