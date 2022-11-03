Read full article on original website
Observations of Boston College defense in loss to Duke
On Friday evening, Boston College fell to Duke 38-31 in Chestnut Hill. While the offense finally woke after a three week slumber, the defense struggled to stop Duke. Here is our observations of their play. * Duke's front line owned Boston College for most of the game, and this led...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers unveils brilliant alternate helmets for military appreciation game in Week 10
Rutgers unveiled an amazing helmet design for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will be rocking white helmets with a red, white, and blue “R.”. The Scarlet Knights have donned the Stars and Stripes before, rocking a similar helmet to honor the Armed Forces...
Everything Greg Schiano and Jim Harbaugh said following Rutgers' loss to Michigan
Rutgers fell to Michigan 52-17 in a game the Scarlet Knights were winning at the half. Here is what the head coaches had to say following the game. GREG SCHIANO: Yeah, thought he did some really good things early on. I think he made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half. Literally, in like a minute-and-thirty-second time period. Things that are definitely correctible but I guess inopportune time. But he'll get it. Just a matter of time. It was good learning experience for him. Unfortunately it was part of -- it wasn't all of it. It was part of -- a big part, but it was only part of. We played clean football field in the first half. The penalties kind of disappeared. Really, there was no turnovers. It was clean football. To beat a team that's a National Championship contender, you have to play clean football for 60 minutes. You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half. But the second half, the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.
Daily Targum
Derek Simpson: Freshman guard with sky-high expectations
Since freshman guard Derek Simpson announced his commitment to the Rutgers men’s basketball program, he has constantly been compared to now-retired star guard Geo Baker. Much like Baker, Simpson is a guard who was overlooked coming out of high school. Simpson only added to the comparisons when it was...
Takeaways: Michigan storms back in second half, roasts Rutgers to move to 9-0
The Michigan football team moved to 9-0 Saturday night, overcoming a slow start and steamrolling Rutgers, 52-17. The Wolverines showed room to improve, but also showed why they are a top-five team likely moving up in the polls after another lopsided win. Below, 247Sports' Zach Shaw offered his quick takeaways...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Outlook On Phillies Following World Series Loss
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to give an outlook On the Phillies Following their World Series Loss to the Astros.
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Daily Princetonian
University announces new Wawa dining plan
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
morristowngreen.com
Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race
If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Iconic Jersey Shore Hot Dog And Burger Chain Gets New Owner After Nearly Half A Century
An iconic restaurant chain has officially been sold after more than four delicious decades of dishing up burgers and dogs along the Jersey Shore. WindMill Hot Dogs made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Though bittersweet, as a family, we have made the difficult decision to...
Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win Over $2M
JERSEY SHORE – A total of six winning lottery tickets were purchased in Ocean and Monmouth County, totaling to over $2,000,000. The Ocean County ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. This ticket was sold at the Wine Emporium located at 1205 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.
Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border
JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
247Sports
