New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Observations of Boston College defense in loss to Duke

On Friday evening, Boston College fell to Duke 38-31 in Chestnut Hill. While the offense finally woke after a three week slumber, the defense struggled to stop Duke. Here is our observations of their play. * Duke's front line owned Boston College for most of the game, and this led...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano and Jim Harbaugh said following Rutgers' loss to Michigan

Rutgers fell to Michigan 52-17 in a game the Scarlet Knights were winning at the half. Here is what the head coaches had to say following the game. GREG SCHIANO: Yeah, thought he did some really good things early on. I think he made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half. Literally, in like a minute-and-thirty-second time period. Things that are definitely correctible but I guess inopportune time. But he'll get it. Just a matter of time. It was good learning experience for him. Unfortunately it was part of -- it wasn't all of it. It was part of -- a big part, but it was only part of. We played clean football field in the first half. The penalties kind of disappeared. Really, there was no turnovers. It was clean football. To beat a team that's a National Championship contender, you have to play clean football for 60 minutes. You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half. But the second half, the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Derek Simpson: Freshman guard with sky-high expectations

Since freshman guard Derek Simpson announced his commitment to the Rutgers men’s basketball program, he has constantly been compared to now-retired star guard Geo Baker. Much like Baker, Simpson is a guard who was overlooked coming out of high school. Simpson only added to the comparisons when it was...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Princetonian

University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race

If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
thepositivecommunity.com

Hollywood on the East Coast

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win Over $2M

JERSEY SHORE – A total of six winning lottery tickets were purchased in Ocean and Monmouth County, totaling to over $2,000,000. The Ocean County ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. This ticket was sold at the Wine Emporium located at 1205 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site

The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
