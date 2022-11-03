Effective: 2022-11-06 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially above 4000 feet elevation. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility from blowing snow with whiteout conditions at times.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO