Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
More Utahns can access hearing aids now that they're available over the counter
Over-the-counter hearing aids were recently made available to consumers without a prescription. That’s a big shift in hearing technology policy. So how will this change affect the price, quality and risk of using hearing aids?. Dr. Tiffany Shelton, a clinical audiology professor at Utah State University’s Hearing and Balance...
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Utah family of bullied Black girl who died by suicide files $14M claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
Community searches for generous trick-or-treater known as ‘Beetlejuice Girl’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social […]
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
Appalled at action of county executive
I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
Busy Bountiful Bees are hiding along Main
BOUNTIFUL—Something is a buzz on Main Street in Bountiful. Hidden in a variety of places, the savvy hunter can find six bronze bees depicting activities going on in the city. Find all six and there’s a prize in store. “Angela Pitt came up with the idea a couple...
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
Cows on highway cause multiple accidents
TREMONTON, Utah — Several cows found themselves on Highway 13 Saturday morning. It is unknown at this time where the cows came from or who they are owned by. The cows on the roadway caused multiple accidents. Tremonton City Fire Department says that at least 3 vehicles were involved.
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
Roy police: Suspect with knife arrested after attempted robbery outside grocery store
ROY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an aggravated robbery outside the WinCo grocery store in Roy. Isaiah Ezquiel Camacho is charged on suspicion of committing the first-degree felony. The incident occurred on Monday. “The female victim was at the WinCo...
Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
Off-field drama steals attention as Utah State preps for game against New Mexico
LOGAN — Utah State plays football this week, but you'd be excused if you didn't know; it's far from the main story surrounding the program. News broke last week that former Utah State player Patrick Maddox has sued head coach Blake Anderson and the university. Maddox claimed he suffered retaliation from coaches and teammates after he distributed a recording of a team meeting that "highlighted the problematic manner in which USU handles conversations about sexual harassment and assault," according to court documents.
