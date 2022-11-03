ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
upr.org

More Utahns can access hearing aids now that they're available over the counter

Over-the-counter hearing aids were recently made available to consumers without a prescription. That’s a big shift in hearing technology policy. So how will this change affect the price, quality and risk of using hearing aids?. Dr. Tiffany Shelton, a clinical audiology professor at Utah State University’s Hearing and Balance...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Appalled at action of county executive

I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily

Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
ROY, UT
davisjournal.com

Busy Bountiful Bees are hiding along Main

BOUNTIFUL—Something is a buzz on Main Street in Bountiful. Hidden in a variety of places, the savvy hunter can find six bronze bees depicting activities going on in the city. Find all six and there’s a prize in store. “Angela Pitt came up with the idea a couple...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cows on highway cause multiple accidents

TREMONTON, Utah — Several cows found themselves on Highway 13 Saturday morning. It is unknown at this time where the cows came from or who they are owned by. The cows on the roadway caused multiple accidents. Tremonton City Fire Department says that at least 3 vehicles were involved.
TREMONTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ksl.com

Off-field drama steals attention as Utah State preps for game against New Mexico

LOGAN — Utah State plays football this week, but you'd be excused if you didn't know; it's far from the main story surrounding the program. News broke last week that former Utah State player Patrick Maddox has sued head coach Blake Anderson and the university. Maddox claimed he suffered retaliation from coaches and teammates after he distributed a recording of a team meeting that "highlighted the problematic manner in which USU handles conversations about sexual harassment and assault," according to court documents.
LOGAN, UT

