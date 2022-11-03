Read full article on original website
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Big Meals, New Wines, & Lonely Motels
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 4, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Have you ever had an entire motel to yourself for a night? Well, neither have I, though I was...
Charles Theodore Stevens
Chuck passed away at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on January 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up. Chuck spent many weekends with his father traveling to various remote areas of the West coast collecting bird eggs which would later become part of the egg collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This experience gave Chuck a knowledge and appreciation of birds that he carried throughout his life.
Otto Wood Laula
Otto grew up in Birmingham, Michigan where he played baseball, was an honor student and president of his senior class. Graduating from Duke University as an English major, he went on to receive a law degree from the University of Michigan. Soon afterward, Otto married his high school sweetheart Sue McNeal and the couple moved to Window Rock, Arizona, to work with the Navajo Nation as VISTA volunteers. It was here that Baby Jessani was born. Soon afterwards, the family moved West again, landing in Santa Barbara.
Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito
MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Teachers Shine at Ninth Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala, Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) and Cox Communications, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara in celebration of our county’s finest TK-12 educators. The event honored the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
William Allen Wood
William Allen Wood passed away peacefully at home in Mission Canyon on Friday, October 28th, 2022 after a short, but fierce battle with lymphoma. Born in Santa Barbara in 1941 William spent his life loving Santa Barbara as a true ‘home boy’. In 1957 he was the fourth generation of his family to graduate from Santa Barbara High, after which he met a smart and beautiful UCSB freshman, Barbara Stinson and fell in love. After traveling in Europe together and losing their house in the Coyote Fire, Barbara and William built a new home, planting hundreds of trees to restore the Painted Cave landscape ravaged by the fire. Ascribing to beatnik values they raised their two daughters, Cricket and Zoë in their one room mountain home nestled against a rock accompanied by goats, chickens, donkeys, ponies, cats, dogs, fish and the natural world that surrounded them. William loved fresh orange juice from their citrus trees, working hard, being a member of the Painted Cave mountain community and engaging in silly antics to get a giggle out of the neighborhood children. He dug a swimming pond with his backhoe for his family to cool off in on hot summer days which brought joy to the neighborhood and is where his daughters learned to swim.
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara
Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
Christopher James Reimel
Christopher was born at Cottage Hospital on January 2, 1980, the first Carpinteria baby of the new decade. He died suddenly in Pismo Beach on October 25th. Chris grew up in Carpinteria attending local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High. He later attended SBCC. Christopher was a son, brother,...
Election Night 2022: Democrats Win Big in Santa Barbara County
As results poured in on a rainy Election Night in Santa Barbara County, it became clear that the balance of power — at least locally — would remain with the Democratic Party, with nearly all of the candidates endorsed by the party winning their races. Timbers Restaurant, on...
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Santa Barbara Beachfront Goes Purple for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park and Cabrillo Boulevard were painted purple Saturday morning, with more than 400 participants donning their purple T-shirts and taking over the beachfront for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter hosted the event, which brought 428 registered...
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
Charles “Chick” Williams
Chick was born in Northridge California on March 10th 1959. He passed peacefully the morning of October 8th, 2022 at Serenity House. The family moved to Santa Barbara when he was just a baby and he never left. Chick went to Cold Spring School and Montecito Union then off to Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High.
Review: Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Production of ‘In the Heights’ Soars
New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood comes alive in Ventura in the Rubicon Theatre Company’s delightfully vibrant production of In the Heights. While the movie version of the show — with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes — was a pandemic cinematic bright spot for me in 2021, the live production is even more enjoyable.
Chef Cameron Ingle Emphasizes Pico’s Farm-to-Table Format
If you choose the $75, eight-course tasting menu at the Pico restaurant in the Los Alamos General Store, prepare to dine through experiential waves of flavor, a young chef’s impeccable techniques, and, perhaps for some, a psychological reckoning. Each dish is intentionally simple, as Chef Cameron Ingle limits each offering to just four ingredients, all found within a 60-mile radius. Unless you actually grew up on a farm, you may leave Pico questioning everything you understood about the farm-to-table movement that’s been sweeping the world for years now.
Shirlie Carter
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Shirlie Carter, loving grandmother, and four-time great grandmother, passed away on her birthday, having just turned 96 years old. Shirlie was born on October 22, 1926, in Santa Monica, CA to Robert Clark and Agnes Carhart. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ed Carter, following the end of WWII, on October 13, 1946, at the age of 19—a marriage that lasted over 63 years until Ed’s passing in 2009. They had one son, Joe, who was raised in Santa Barbara.
