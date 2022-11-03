Read full article on original website
Otto Piasecki | Penn should invest in redesign campus spaces to maximize the student experience
Have you ever walked down Locust, hunkered down in a slightly damp jacket, dodging some freezing sleet, and stumbled into a basement classroom with no windows and flickering fluorescent lights that feel like they penetrate the depths of your brain? I have. I can tell you it is not a pleasant experience. Many of Penn’s classrooms and buildings feel outdated and stale, and often lack proper lighting, adequate space, and modern amenities.
Graduate School of Education receives $16.2 million donation, the largest in its history
Penn’s Graduate School of Education has received a $16.25 million donation, the largest in the school’s history. The Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Family Foundation will direct $10 million toward the formation of a new center at GSE focused on cultivating leadership, according to a press release posted Friday. The other $6.25 million will fund GSE’s existing Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education.
Annie Bingle | How Penn is affecting their student-athletes’ lives with NIL
Name, Image, and Likeness is a new phenomenon allowing collegiate athletes to capitalize on their talents similar to the world of professional sports. It is an opportunity for athletes to use their identity in return for exposure, opportunity, or money from brands, companies, or sponsors. With over 25 NCAA Division I sports teams competing in the Ivy League, Penn claims to support their student athletes who want to participate in NIL activities, but are they carrying out their promise?
Penn football bounces back in crucial 28-21 victory at Cornell
Last week’s 34-31 back-and-forth slugfest between Penn and Brown was objectively more exciting than the Quakers' relatively routine matchup against Cornell on Saturday. But you won’t hear them complaining about it. After suffering its first loss of the season at Brown last weekend, Penn football traveled to Ithaca,...
