ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident

JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy