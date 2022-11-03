KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO