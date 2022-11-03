Read full article on original website
Related
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Johnson County Community College eager to prepare future Panasonic workforce
Johnson County Community College in Overland Park is eager to prepare the future Panasonic workforce in Kansas.
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
KCTV 5
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
kcur.org
This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His 'very unusual collection' is for sale
Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room. And he kept adding to...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
kcur.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
Comments / 0