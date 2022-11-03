ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke Blames Her Dad's Infidelity & Her 'Grooming Experience' For Her Twisted View On Love

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28R50B_0iwrmYp800
facebook watch

Cheryl Burke is getting real about how her past traumas warped her view of love.

Sitting down with the Red Table Talk hosts in an episode that aired on Wednesday, November 2, the Dancing with the Stars pro reflected on how her dad's infidelity and a "grooming experience" she went through as a child affected her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KW1r_0iwrmYp800
facebook watch

Burke explained that her "first memory as a kid was seeing [her] father with another woman," with her parents divorcing when she was only 2.

'YSABELLA IS MY DAUGHTER': CHERYL BURKE REVEALS SHE & EX-HUSBAND MATTHEW LAWRENCE MAY GO TO COURT OVER CUSTODY OF THEIR DOG

And while her mom ended up marrying her stepfather, whom she described as “an amazing guy," he put his trust in the wrong hands — resulting in Burke experiencing indescribable childhood trauma.

Her stepdad hired a family friend to babysit her when she was 5 years old. However, the retired mailman, who was in his 60s, began molesting her, as she told the hosts, "It was more of a grooming experience."

Sitting down with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris , as well as an expert psychologist, Burke explained that while there were "sexual acts" that took place, "it wasn’t intercourse."

"I never physically felt hurt," she admitted. "Like, there was moments — and I’m gonna say it now — like, it didn’t feel bad ? It was actually intimate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DOBc_0iwrmYp800
facebook watch

“He was grooming me,” the professional dancer reiterated. "And he was my definition of love. This is what love equaled, right? Seeing my father’s infidelity, being abused by this old, retired mailman — I didn’t really know what a healthy relationship is or was. There wasn’t a stable father figure in my life."

The grooming went on for several years, with the 38-year-old noting it was so "brainwashing" that it didn't end until her older sister's friend “ did the right thing , ran home to her parents and told them." The friend's parents immediately called the police and Burke "actually testified against [the babysitter] at 9 [years old]."

Her sexual abuser was sentenced to 24 years behind bars.

CHERYL BURKE SPILLS HAUNTING CONFESSION ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL BOYFRIEND WHO 'WHIPPED ME WITH A BELT': 'I REMEMBER HIS PARENTS WERE WATCHING IT'

Burke experienced abuse once again when she was in high school with two separate boyfriends. Remembering how she "dated two men that were very physically and emotionally abusive” — one of whom she claimed whipped her with a belt in front of his parents while they did noting — she explained why she didn't leave the men who would hurt her.

“I would see these welts, and I would be like, ‘That’s not really there,'” Burke remembered, explaining that she didn't end her relationship with this "controlling" man because she would hold out hope that "everything’s gonna be OK."

Burke went on to marry Matthew Lawrence — she previously gushed that their relationship was the only one that "did not fit this abusive pattern" she once experienced — in 2019, but the former flames called it quits three years later. Their divorce was finalized in September, and Burke hinted that infidelity may have played a part in their split.

Page Six reported on Burke's Red Table Talk appearance.

Comments / 32

Jessica Seiders Cosentino
1d ago

good lord girl. what is it with you. every time we turn around now, there is someone else to blame for things you can do nothing about and dwell on for years. let it GO!!! Its all baggage

Reply
6
Doreen Gallant
3d ago

Grow up Cheryl your father is not to blame for your problems good or bad !

Reply
14
Related
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
talentrecap.com

Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’

Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
OK! Magazine

Amy Duggar Reveals She 'Kissed Boys And Wore Swimsuits' When She Wasn't Around Her Strict Uncle Jim Bob

Duggar family wild child Amy King (neé Duggar) revealed that despite growing up very close to her famous cousins and often appearing on their hit TLC shows, she didn't live nearly the same lifestyle as they did. Amy — who is the daughter of Jim Bob's sister, Deanna Jordan — shared she "didn't grow up in a strict house" and had more control over things such as her appearance and the type of music she listened to when she was a teen."Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life," she...
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
Bella Smith

The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

149K+
Followers
4K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy