Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb | 5 Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's final UCL group stage fixture.

1. Denis Zakaria Shows Promise

In his debut for Chelsea, the Swiss midfielder flourished, even getting himself on the scoresheet with the winner on the evening. He now seems to be a viable option for Graham Potter.

IMAGO / PA Images

2. Ben Chilwell Injury A Concern

Still working his way back from his knee injury, Ben Chilwell was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury. Potter and Southgate both will be sweating the news to come regarding this.

3. Much Needed Goal For Raheem Sterling

The Englishman has been on a barren run of late and his goal on Wednesday should go a long way to restoring his confidence ahead of a pivotal part of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

4. Edouard Mendy Needs Time

Stepping in for the injured Kepa, the Senegalese keeper had a few nervy moments at the back, predominantly at the beginning of the match. He will need a bit of time to work himself back into form following a spell on the sidelines.

5. A Necessary Response

Following the weekend's result against Brighton, the Blues needed to show a response. Their ability to fight back from conceding early in the match is an encouraging sign for Chelsea fans.

