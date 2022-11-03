ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: AC Milan and Barcelona Chasing Jorginho

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

AC Milan and Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on a free transfer.

With his contract in its final year, Jorginho's future has been a constant in the news cycle lately. He is not short of suitors, with reports on Wednesday detailing the interest of two major clubs: AC Milan and Barcelona.

A report from Sport claims that these two clubs are the best placed to land the Italian, should he opt to depart from Stamford Bridge. The report claims that these two clubs have already made steps that could help them to land the 30-year-old.

Something that is particularly alluring for these two clubs is that Jorginho would be joining as a free transfer. Both Milan and Barcelona are under financial duress and this potential acquisition would help them to deal with the pressure they are under.

The key to his future will be the wages he is offered. Milan has an advantage in that department, given the less aggressive tax policies in Italy and Barcelona's need to lower their wage bill.

Barcelona will be reliant on Jorginho choosing them over the Italian side, something the report claims is very possible due to his desire to experience La Liga having already spent time in Italy at Napoli.

