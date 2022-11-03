Shorthanded Spurs Blown Out By Raptors in Worst Loss of Season

With Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell sidelined, the San Antonio Spurs were blown out for their worst single-game point differential of the season.

The San Antonio Spurs entered Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors holding a 5-2 record — the second-best start to a season in franchise history.

While the final score illustrated a massive blowout loss for the Spurs, the game flow was actually close through the end of the first quarter, with the Raptors leading 32-31. From that point on, Toronto outscored San Antonio 111-69.

“I think we just played really hard,” Toronto forward O.G. Anunoby said. “No matter what we see, we just try to go out there and play hard.”

Without Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell in the lineup, the Spurs deployed Keita Bates-Diop and Romeo Langford in the starting lineup in their place. The Raptors' personnel is proficient at switching — posing a real challenge for San Antonio.

“They are really good at that (defensive pressure),” Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop said. “They switch 1 through 5 and get in the passing lanes. We’ve got to get better at moving off the ball. That’s a really good veteran team. That was a good test for us. That is probably the best team we have played all season.”

It was a shorter night for the Raptors' starters than they're accustomed to having with none among the five reaching the 30-minute threshold. Pascal Siakam recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to set the tone.

“Pascal has a great command of what he’s seeing and what he’s doing,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s into plays and he’s creating a lot of easy opportunities for himself. He’s making the move to get really clear of shots.”

Plenty of the Raptors' other key starters proved challenging for the Spurs to contain. Gary Trent Jr. totaled 24 points while O.G. Anunoby (18) and Scottie Barnes (15) each combined for 33 points, in addition. Toronto finished with 76 points in the paint and 39 transition points.

The Spurs will look to bounce-back on Friday when they take on the LA Clippers at AT&T Center.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .