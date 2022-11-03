PPB: Rollover crash involving vehicle on fire injures 2

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A section of NE 82nd Ave is temporarily closed while an investigation into a crash that seriously injured two people is conducted, PPB says.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of a rollover crash and a vehicle on fire. When officers arrived on the scene with Portland Fire and Rescue, two people were reportedly seriously injured and had to be immediately transported to a hospital. One of the individuals is reported as having life-threatening injuries.

Because of the severity of the injuries an investigation is being conducted, which has closed Northeast 82nd Ave between Freemont and Siskiyou.

Individuals with any information on the crash are encouraged to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-294101.

