Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
Does Harvestella have romance?
Square Enix’s newest life simulation role-playing game, Harvestella, has been out for just about a day, yet it already has players asking many questions about what the game has to offer. In Harvestella, players have a wide scope of various things that they can do throughout the day. Some...
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Ignoring Sojourn’s prevalence shrouds the future of balancing in Overwatch 2 in uncertainty
Less than a month after the release of Overwatch 2, more and more strange decisions from Blizzard are continuing to raise questions about the future of the series that holds a special place in the hearts of thousands. Between controversies regarding the pricing of items in the in-game shop, the...
Riot finally letting League players hide their names in ranked lobbies—but not everyone is happy
Preseason is coming on Nov. 16, and with it, we’ll once again see our favorite game change colors, leaving us lost unless we adapt and survive. One of the latest changes that has been teased for weeks now allows League of Legends players to hide their names in ranked lobbies.
Is the PlayStation VR 2 backwards compatible?
Through the original PlayStation VR, many owners of the previous-gen VR system have begun to wonder if they will be able to play their old games on the PlayStation VR 2. While Sony has been hesitant to introduce backward compatibility through its other consoles, many have wondered if that sentiment would still hold true for the PlayStation VR.
Overwatch 2’s new hero will finally give Zenyatta the lore he deserves
Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, the omnic Ramattra, is poised to finally end fellow omnic Zenyatta’s lore drought for good. In a press Q&A session, the Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Ramattra’s lore is closely intertwined with Zenyatta’s. The two worked together as part of the Shambali, an omnic order of monks led by the deceased Mondatta. While Zenyatta embraced a life of peace and thoughtfulness, Ramattra grew frustrated with humanity’s continued actions against omnics and impatient at how long the path to peace was taking. Their ideals eventually split, with Ramattra forming Null Sector and diverging from the Shambali’s principles.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
Infinity Ward finally re-enables Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning following game-breaking bug
Infinity Ward re-enabled the attachment feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earlier today after fixing the game-breaking bug following launch. “More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post,” the developer said. Players can now download a small patch (1.08) of 400 Mb that reinstates...
Modern Warfare 2 composer no longer working on game soundtrack, says it does not reflect her ‘artistic’ intent
The composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Sarah Schachner, announced she has departed from the project after months of “increasingly challenging” relations with the game’s audio director. Schachner also provided no further details about the potential release of MW2’s soundtrack. Shortly...
Ramattra’s origin story in Overwatch 2 tells the tale of a split omnic
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment used the Overwatch League Grand Finals to show off the game’s next hero: Ramattra. In an origin story video that premiered at the Grand Finals this evening, Blizzard spun the tale of Ramattra, the omnic leader of Null Sector. Originally, Ramattra was a war omnic, designed to fight on the front lines. Despite his programming, he longed for peace and support for his fellow omnics, which drove him to join the Shambali under Mondatta. It was during his time in the Shambali that he developed a close relationship with Zenyatta.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
