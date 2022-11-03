ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
Does Harvestella have romance?

Square Enix’s newest life simulation role-playing game, Harvestella, has been out for just about a day, yet it already has players asking many questions about what the game has to offer. In Harvestella, players have a wide scope of various things that they can do throughout the day. Some...
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason

A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it

Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year

Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends

Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Is the PlayStation VR 2 backwards compatible?

Through the original PlayStation VR, many owners of the previous-gen VR system have begun to wonder if they will be able to play their old games on the PlayStation VR 2. While Sony has been hesitant to introduce backward compatibility through its other consoles, many have wondered if that sentiment would still hold true for the PlayStation VR.
Overwatch 2’s new hero will finally give Zenyatta the lore he deserves

Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, the omnic Ramattra, is poised to finally end fellow omnic Zenyatta’s lore drought for good. In a press Q&A session, the Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Ramattra’s lore is closely intertwined with Zenyatta’s. The two worked together as part of the Shambali, an omnic order of monks led by the deceased Mondatta. While Zenyatta embraced a life of peace and thoughtfulness, Ramattra grew frustrated with humanity’s continued actions against omnics and impatient at how long the path to peace was taking. Their ideals eventually split, with Ramattra forming Null Sector and diverging from the Shambali’s principles.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing

The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
Ramattra’s origin story in Overwatch 2 tells the tale of a split omnic

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment used the Overwatch League Grand Finals to show off the game’s next hero: Ramattra. In an origin story video that premiered at the Grand Finals this evening, Blizzard spun the tale of Ramattra, the omnic leader of Null Sector. Originally, Ramattra was a war omnic, designed to fight on the front lines. Despite his programming, he longed for peace and support for his fellow omnics, which drove him to join the Shambali under Mondatta. It was during his time in the Shambali that he developed a close relationship with Zenyatta.

