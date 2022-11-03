ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zakk Wylde Comments On Playing Dimebag’s Parts On Pantera Tour: “No Matter What I Do It’s Going To Sound Like Me”

By Federico Cardenas
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”

The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy