Zakk Wylde Comments On Playing Dimebag’s Parts On Pantera Tour: “No Matter What I Do It’s Going To Sound Like Me”

Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”
The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
