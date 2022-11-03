Read full article on original website
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Ramattra’s origin story in Overwatch 2 tells the tale of a split omnic
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment used the Overwatch League Grand Finals to show off the game’s next hero: Ramattra. In an origin story video that premiered at the Grand Finals this evening, Blizzard spun the tale of Ramattra, the omnic leader of Null Sector. Originally, Ramattra was a war omnic, designed to fight on the front lines. Despite his programming, he longed for peace and support for his fellow omnics, which drove him to join the Shambali under Mondatta. It was during his time in the Shambali that he developed a close relationship with Zenyatta.
Ignoring Sojourn’s prevalence shrouds the future of balancing in Overwatch 2 in uncertainty
Less than a month after the release of Overwatch 2, more and more strange decisions from Blizzard are continuing to raise questions about the future of the series that holds a special place in the hearts of thousands. Between controversies regarding the pricing of items in the in-game shop, the...
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
Lord Gaben gave Dota 2 fans a birthday gift, but it seems to have broken the game again
Lord Gaben blessed the Dota 2 fans with Part II of the 2022 battle pass on his birthday, Nov. 3. The patch containing the Diretide event and lots of new cosmetics might not have become available quickly enough to save TeaGuvnor’s beard, but other players weren’t that lucky either since Dota 2’s Game Coordinator went down shortly after the update.
Seeing Dev Error 356 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here’s what to try
No game launch is perfect, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release is no exception to the rule. Bugs are to be expected in any release, but the sheer amount of crashes and disconnects that are affecting players across all platforms has been a little alarming. The first...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?
The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
How does Marvel Snap matchmaking work? | Marvel Snap rank and collection level, explained
Marvel Snap was released globally and its first season since then is getting close to ending. One of the key factors in helping players move up the Ranked Season Rewards and reach the desired Infinite tier is understanding how matchmaking works in Marvel Snap. Ranked Season Rewards. As the name...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
What are Gold PokéStops and what do they do in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go implements new features with basically every update, but occasionally some small change will be added out of the blue as a way to confuse players or slide some new content into the game without broadcasting it publicly. The latest feature Niantic has rolled out through this method...
Riot promises fix to VALORANT UI overhaul in Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.08 saw some significant changes to Riot’s multiplayer tactical shooter, namely in the addition of the latest controller agent, the water-bending Harbor. The most noticeable change outside of the new agent was a new menu interface and new screens for the main menu, lobby, pre-game, and end-game.
Modern Warfare 2 composer no longer working on game soundtrack, says it does not reflect her ‘artistic’ intent
The composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Sarah Schachner, announced she has departed from the project after months of “increasingly challenging” relations with the game’s audio director. Schachner also provided no further details about the potential release of MW2’s soundtrack. Shortly...
