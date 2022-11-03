Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second, unannounced map may be hidden within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Warzone launched in early 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The game was a huge sensation as it was a free and fun game that people could entertain themselves with while stuck inside. Despite the game's success, many criticized the lack of variety in the environments. It took nearly two years before the game had a new battle royale map. Even though there was a smaller map and the original map got updated, many felt that there should be more. It seems like Raven and the other teams behind the battle royale game took that to heart, because they may have already figured out what the second map looks like.

