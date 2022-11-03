Read full article on original website
Developers raise safety concerns as disgruntled ‘Modern Warfare 2’ player visits Activision studio
Developers across the games industry have criticised a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player that turned up to an Activision studio to dispute a “wrongful” ban. On Monday (October 31), a since-deleted Reddit post (PC Gamer, via Eurogamer) claimed that the author had visited Activision’s Texas studio to speak with an employee after they were “wrongfully banned” from Modern Warfare 2.
CoD Player Shows Up at Activision Blizzard Office to Appeal Modern Warfare 2 Ban
A Call of Duty player upset over their ban in Modern Warfare 2, made an uninvited visit to Activision Blizzard offices to content their ban. As reported by PC Gamer, the player was supposedly banned on Oct. 28. After their inital ban appeal was denied, the player set up a new email address and purchased the game on Steam again, only to be hit with another ban on Oct. 29. The ordeal was first discussed in a Reddit post which has since been deleted by moderators of the r/activision subreddit.
Modern Warfare 2 Has Been Banning Its Players Without Reason
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been having a rough launch with its fair share of problems. From having five attachments on your weapon causing the game to crash or a bug in the party system reportedly causing the game to force close, many players have reported a number of problems with the launch of the game.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
How to Unlock All Weapons in Modern Warfare 2: Full List
Wondering how to unlock all of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns. After all, terms like Weapons Platforms, Receivers and Weapon Vaults just haven't been used in Call of Duty titles before.
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Turkey's president says he wants to discuss Twitter's $8 blue tick fee with Elon Musk to see if he can avoid paying it, a report says
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Second Map May Be Hidden in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second, unannounced map may be hidden within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Warzone launched in early 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The game was a huge sensation as it was a free and fun game that people could entertain themselves with while stuck inside. Despite the game's success, many criticized the lack of variety in the environments. It took nearly two years before the game had a new battle royale map. Even though there was a smaller map and the original map got updated, many felt that there should be more. It seems like Raven and the other teams behind the battle royale game took that to heart, because they may have already figured out what the second map looks like.
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
