ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Humboldt County, CA

If you're seeking a dreamy vacation destination, go to Humboldt County, California. This county, perched on the shores of the Pacific in northern California, is famous for magnificent towering redwood trees and lush green landscapes. However, there is more to Humboldt County than meets the eye. It has pristine lakes,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub

“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka

The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December

EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted

MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

PG&E Execs Gets an Earful, Offer Update on SoHum Capacity Problems

PREVIOUSLY: PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials. Executives from Pacific Gas and Electric appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to answer questions and offer updates about the utility’s recently revealed electricity transmission limits, which threaten to hamstring economic and community development across Southern Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals

EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
EUREKA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Warriors hoping to keep historic NCS run going at Eureka

By Ray Hamill — It has been an historic season for a young Del Norte girls soccer team and the local community is taking notice. On Wednesday night, the Del Norte girls got the program’s first-ever North Coast Section victory, 1-0 at Fort Bragg, moving them into the Division-1 quarterfinals, where they will face off against the top-seeded Eureka Loggers on Friday night.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers

The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy