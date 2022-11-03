Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Humboldt County, CA
If you're seeking a dreamy vacation destination, go to Humboldt County, California. This county, perched on the shores of the Pacific in northern California, is famous for magnificent towering redwood trees and lush green landscapes. However, there is more to Humboldt County than meets the eye. It has pristine lakes,...
krcrtv.com
Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub
“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the Arcata Ridge Trail
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. The event is set to take place on Saturday at noon at the south end of the new trail segment within the Sunny Brae Forest. The...
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
krcrtv.com
Brett Watson restraining order rescheduled for December
EUREKA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson appeared in court Friday, but a decision over whether a permanent workplace restraining order against Watson was warranted was not reached. A judge filling in on the case allowed the City of Arcata to reschedule the hearing for another time when...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka to hold grand opening for new Eureka Main Street location
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will hold a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 5 for the new old town location of Eureka's Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and the Visitor Center. According to city officials the new space, located at 108 F St., will reportedly offer...
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
lostcoastoutpost.com
PG&E Execs Gets an Earful, Offer Update on SoHum Capacity Problems
PREVIOUSLY: PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials. Executives from Pacific Gas and Electric appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to answer questions and offer updates about the utility’s recently revealed electricity transmission limits, which threaten to hamstring economic and community development across Southern Humboldt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
krcrtv.com
Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
humboldtsports.com
Warriors hoping to keep historic NCS run going at Eureka
By Ray Hamill — It has been an historic season for a young Del Norte girls soccer team and the local community is taking notice. On Wednesday night, the Del Norte girls got the program’s first-ever North Coast Section victory, 1-0 at Fort Bragg, moving them into the Division-1 quarterfinals, where they will face off against the top-seeded Eureka Loggers on Friday night.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Eureka Visitor Center, Which Opens Saturday, Features a Penny Smasher and Will Someday Boast a Mini Sky Walk
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
North Coast Journal
Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers
The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
