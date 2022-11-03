Read full article on original website
FALCON FEVER KEEPS GROWING
GIRARD, OH- In round 2 of Division IV, Region 13 we got a matchup between two familiar foes in Girard and Jefferson as the Indians hosted the Falcons. The Falcons, who are continuing their great season, looked to get off to a hot start against a strong Girard team that can get going at any time. Jefferson’s seniors, especially quarterback Grant Hitchcock showed that they did not want their season to end just yet with a gutsy win over Girard, 26-20.
TIGERS EYES SET TO REGIONAL FINAL REMATCH
STRONGSVILLE OH- Since the end of last season, Wellsville has longed for a second chance at Monroeville. Coming in to this season, Wellsville and Monroeville had built quite a tournament rivalry. They’d met in two of the last three regional brackets, and the Eagles have gotten the better of the matchups. Last season it was a 4 set victory. It took Wellsville 28 games, but they have finally locked in another archipelago with Monroevillle with state on the line. Now the teams will meet for the third time in four years. The Tigers got there by sweeping Ashtabula St. John in the semifinals. (25-19 25-13 25-11)
EAGLES STUMBLE IN DEFENSIVE BOUT
BOARDMAN OH- Valley Christian’s legendary 2022 season came to an end this past Friday night. They took the field for the final time against a familiar postseason opponent in Cuyahoga Heights who eliminated them last season as well. Valley would be without their top running back in Ja’Sean Lindsey and they struggled to move the ball without their workhorse on the field. Phillip Spradley and Jon’Trell Mixon put together the biggest plays of the day, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm throwing the ball on a windy night in Boardman. The normally potent deep ball was nowhere to be found as well as instead of a Gurley touchdown it led to multiple interceptions that forced Valley to run the football for most of the night. The offense got into scoring position on each of their final three drives of the game, but two fumbles and an interception closed their season out.
TIGERS ADVANCE TO REGIONAL FINAL WITH WIN OVER POLAND
HOWLAND, OH- The Tigers took down the Bulldogs in the regional semi-final by a final of 3-1, advancing to the regional final. The Tigers goals were scored by Jak Kenney, Vasili Gentis and Herb Lawson. Poland had one loan goal in the first half. The Tigers will get a chance to advance to state on Saturday at 11 A.M. from Twinsburg High School.
SLOW START, FAST FINISH FOR IRISH
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, The Ursuline Fighting Irish have marched through the last few weeks with little trouble as they hosted the Tallmadge Blue Devils in Week 12, but they had to overcome some adversity to keep their state title hopes alive. The Irish offense struggled through their first four drives, gaining...
CANFIELD BACK IN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted the Aurora Greenmen on Friday night in regional play. Canfield got off to a quick start and controlled the game the rest of the way. The Cardinals struck first on one of two Danny Inglis touchdowns on the night to make it 7-0. Early in the second quarter, quarterback Broc Lowry rushed it in from two yards to make it 14-0. The Greenmen would come right back and score on a touchdown reception by tight end Jayce Unverferth to make it 14-7. On the next drive, Lowry would explode through the secondary and take a run 80 yards to the house, extending the lead to 21-7. Lowry did it on both sides of the ball tonight, getting an interception on the next Greenmen drive. Late in the second quarter, Inglis caught a touchdown to go into halftime leading 28-7.
WARRIORS COOL OFF STRUTHERS TO GET INTO ANOTHER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
BELOIT OH- The West Branch football team kept things rolling Friday night with a 54-35 win over the Struthers Wildcats in the second round of the division 4 region 13 playoffs. Coach Tim Cooper now improves his playoff record to 2-0 in his first season at the helm for West Branch.
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
Watch: Struthers vs. West Branch high school football
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard
#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.
Fitch stadium bleachers to be torn down
The home stands are going to be torn down. Friday's playoff game will be the last time they're used. They will be replaced with new ones.
Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
Hunter Hohman accounted for all of the Grove City scoring in the contest (3 TD runs, 2 TD passes).
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
Girard, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Girard, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jefferson Area High School football team will have a game with Girard High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
'74 Fitch grad talks about the prank that started a lasting tradition at Falcon Stadium
Friday night, the Austintown Fitch football game against Akron St. Vincent St. Mary was the last for the home bleachers at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium. It was a location that served up a wide range of memories for generations over the past 50 years. Those memories will give way to...
East football coach stepping down after two seasons
Youngstown East Head Coach Mark Assion is stepping down as the Golden Bear's head football coach, effective immediately.
