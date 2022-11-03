“It’s an absolute disgrace”- Liverpool legend slams 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as ‘corrupt’

Read full article on original website
'This can never happen again': Jamie Carragher doubles down on his Qatar World Cup criticism by claiming players are being treated like 'CATTLE' by football chiefs as injuries pile up - and insists he would not blame stars for 'saving themselves' now
Jamie Carragher has once again slammed the timing of the Qatar World Cup, saying players are being treated like 'cattle' after several suffered devastating injury blows. Raphael Varane, Ben Chilwell and Son Heung-min are among Premier League stars who could miss the tournament after picking up injuries in recent days.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: U.S. pull off massive upset vs. England
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with United States' unthinkable win vs. England at the 1950 World Cup. To say...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
‘There’s no respect’: England’s Beth Mead will not support Qatar World Cup
The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo backed to gel squad before Qatar
Former international John Paintsil is confident that Ghana head coach Otto Addo can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
Miguel Almirón leads Newcastle to 4-1 stroll past sorry Southampton
Goals from Miguel Almirón, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimãraes gave Newcastle a 4-1 win and a comfortable afternoon in Southampton
prestigeonline.com
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held. Heading for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and looking to plan your activities?. With just a month left to the opening game on November 20 2022, we explore the eight beautiful stadiums which will host matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
sportsengine.com
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Will Be Played Here!
The FIFA World Cup is just a few days away, with fans and teams preparing all over the world for the big day on November 20th. Qatar, known for its luxurious buildings created by its insurmountable wealth, will not shy away from creating the atmospheric value we all expect during this variation of the tournament.
Gabriel's goal keeps Arsenal top with 1-0 win at Chelsea
Gabriel's second-half goal was enough to keep Arsenal top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Chelsea that further underlined the Gunners' title credentials
u.today
These Cryptocurrencies Pump on Eve of FIFA World Cup: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
videoageinternational.net
BBC Set to Offer Extensive Coverage of FIFA World Cup
The BBC has announced extensive digital, TV and audio coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. BBC Sport will be offering a variety of digital content exploring the World Cup from every angle, including live text commentaries, fixtures, results, previews, post-match reports and analysis of all 64 matches plus stadium guides and video features.
Qatar is about to host the World Cup but passion for their own league is in short supply... despite stars like Xavi, Guardiola and Batistuta playing for big money there in the past, crowds are TINY and it's migrants - not locals - providing the atmosphere
Best of luck to anyone among Qatar's 2.8million population seeking to avoid the World Cup being held in their country this month. Reminders that the football world is about to visit can be found at every turn, especially in the capital city of Doha where the majority of matches will be played and most of the teams and fans based.
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Prediction: Staff picks for 26-man roster
The United States men's national team's opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is Nov. 21 against Wales, but the roster reveal is even closer. On Wednesday, Gregg Berhalter will name his 26-man squad for the tournament, and there are sure to be snubs and surprises. In...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country
SB Nation
Newcastle to host Rayo Vallecano after Saudi Arabia training camp
Two weeks ago, Newcastle announced a scheduled “warm-weather training camp” to take place in Saudi Arabia during the World Cup break. Today, the Magpies have made official another WC-break friendly game, this one to be played on home turf on Dec. 17 when the team will have already returned to England.
