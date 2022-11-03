Last week Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya backstage after Natalya approached Ronda Rousey, and this week the two were set to clash one on one on WWE SmackDown. Baszler has started to look like her old self, and Ronda Rousey has only sped that return up. Rousey was by Baszler's side tonight for her match against Natalya, and while Baszler got the win, that wasn't enough for Rousey, who got Baszler to attack her former Tag partner after the match. As you can see in the video below, Baszler would deliver a knee to Natalya's face, and Natalya's nose was bleeding quite a bit after, so much so that she had a towel covering it and when she went to hold her nose she got some blood in her hair.

