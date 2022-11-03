Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Plans For RKBro’s Reunion Have Changed
That would have been different. There are different ways to tell stories in wrestling and some of them can be quite effective. One of the most common stories that you will see is a betrayal of a friendship, where one wrestler turns on his partner and friend out of nowhere. WWE had plans to do that again on a big scale but now an injury has changed those plans in a big way.
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
WWE Crown Jewel Results – November 5, 2022
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins with a welcome from Jackie Redmond. At the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. We get a live shot from outside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans make their way inside. Redmond and the panel are now going over the Crown Jewel card. They have confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will be the main event. We get video packages, previews, and predictions for the matches coming on today’s show. You can watch the complete Kickoff show below.
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
John Laurinaitis Threatened To Fire Ex WWE Champion For Wearing Sweatpants
When John Laurinaitis was Head of Talent Relations at WWE, he made a lot of enemies in the locker room due to his controversial methods. Now an allegation has surfaced about Johnny Ace threatening to fire a former tag champion for wearing sweatpants. Speaking to Story Time with Dutch Mantell,...
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
Why Tony Khan Brought Jeff Jarrett to AEW
Jeff Jarrett is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world but he is also a controversial figure. That that didn’t stop Double J from being a huge star. Jarrett has now made his way to AEW and Tony Khan explained why he hired him in the first place.
Injury Update On R-Truth (And It Might Be Very Bad)
That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are one of the few universal problems for wrestlers and there is almost no way around them. No matter how much experience or training a wrestler may have, there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt. That seems to be the case again with a veteran, who could have suffered quite a significant injury earlier this week.
Shayna Baszler's Vicious Attack Leaves Natalya Bleeding on WWE SmackDown
Last week Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya backstage after Natalya approached Ronda Rousey, and this week the two were set to clash one on one on WWE SmackDown. Baszler has started to look like her old self, and Ronda Rousey has only sped that return up. Rousey was by Baszler's side tonight for her match against Natalya, and while Baszler got the win, that wasn't enough for Rousey, who got Baszler to attack her former Tag partner after the match. As you can see in the video below, Baszler would deliver a knee to Natalya's face, and Natalya's nose was bleeding quite a bit after, so much so that she had a towel covering it and when she went to hold her nose she got some blood in her hair.
Paul Heyman Opens Up On The Regime Change In WWE
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including the regime change in WWE from Vince McMahon in charge to Triple H in power. Here are the highlights:. The regime change in WWE:. “Well, it’s different than the last...
Backstage News On Triple H Making Big Changes To WWE PPVs
It was announced back in July that Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative and The Game has been making changes to WWE programming ever since. Recently it was reported that Triple H is making a big change by removing Hell in a Cell from the annual premium live event schedule. It’s also been rumored that the Money in the Bank ladder match could be returning to WrestleMania.
Drew McIntyre Says He Is Done With Karrion Kross After WWE Crown Jewel
Drew McIntyre is currently one of the top Superstars in WWE, and he clearly loves his profession. The Scottish Warrior has won the WWE Championship twice and is clearly a fan favorite. After his solid match with Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel, he seems to be done with Kross for good.
Roman Reigns Retains Title At WWE Crown Jewel
The reign continues as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns was already running SmackDown as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion when he added the WWE Title to his collection at WrestleMania 38. Since then he had defended his undisputed title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre before facing a very different type of challenge in Logan Paul.
