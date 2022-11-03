Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Andy Robak
Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
Election may revive Dakota County Jail expansion project
DAKOTA CITY -- A year ago, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was ready to break ground on a 112-bed jail expansion. Holding a contract in which the county guaranteed 85 of those new beds to the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at a daily rate that would enable to the county to pay off its construction debt, Kleinberg had soil borings done west of the current jail, and construction appeared to be imminent.
LETTER: Why is Loomis challening his boss, Jennings?
James Loomis is challenging P.J. Jennings in the race for Woodbury County Attorney. He says in an interview that he’s doing an “amazing job.” Sheriff Chad Sheehan endorses Loomis and says that “their departments are doing a great job bringing perpetrators to trial." Loomis, an attorney in the office, says the office is prosecuting criminals and standing up for victims of crime.
2022 Sioux City Journal Election previews
In the run-up to Election Day, we've been previewing federal, state and local races as well as ballot initiatives across Siouxland. We put all of those stories in one easy to browse place for you. alert featured top story topical. Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in...
Siouxland Cyclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother and broke bones in her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Kevin Maas, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of willful injury. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler on Thursday sentenced Maas...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (54) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10. Harvest Dinner. Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner...
Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time
LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday. Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was...
MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious
THE MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious if people acknowledged that no amount of laws can make taking an innocent life moral or right? --David Bruning, Mapleton, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views...
LETTER: Questioning the Journal endorsement of Dumkriger's opponent
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that agenda because he’s a Republican,. like the rest of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. There won’t be even be one dissenting...
South Sioux City Council election is uncontested with 4 candidates seeking 4 seats
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four candidates are vying for four seats on the eight-member South Sioux City Council. The candidates running in the uncontested election on Nov. 8 are Daniel Bousquet and incumbents James Gunsolley, Jasper Kriens and John Sanders. Incumbent Bruce Davis is not seeking re-election. Sanders, a life-long...
Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing
DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC. ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Co., LLC has been serving Siouxland for 95 years. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors and gutters. Copyright 2018 The Sioux...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank
ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices across 13 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland. The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our philosophy of how to strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.
South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
SOUTH SIOUX – South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the superintendent search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years. The four finalists are Jason...
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $650,000
Tucked away on a cul de sac street is this 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with an oversized, heated 3 car garage with epoxy floor and golf cart door in the back and room for the cart. Beautiful landscaping makes for a welcoming entry to the front porch. The foyer (9 x 5) has a tile floor and a coat closet for guests. Very welcoming feel throughout the home. The living room is focal point with electric fireplace, built ins and fantastic views of the course and #2 fairway. This opens to the dining area with tile floor and built in buffet with mirror which would be a great place to serve food for all the upcoming get togethers. Kitchen has room for everyone to gather with maple cabinets, granite counter, island, backsplash, GE frig, oven, cooktop and microwave, Maytag dishwasher, and pantry. A convenient laundry room is near with tile floor, sink, cabinets and a built in ironing board. A great place to relax would be the 4 season room with a gas fireplace, tile floor and a door which leads to the patio and outdoor kitchen. Country Nursery and Boatman Tile did this work so you know it is going to be spectacular with its granite counters, built in storage and room for all the cook out needs as well as a fire pit to gather around. When you are ready to rest, you will find a large master bedroom with carpet and views of the course, a master bathroom retreat with whirlpool, tile shower, granite counter, tile floor and an 8 x 8 WIC. Two more bedrooms each with carpet and a 3/4 bathroom with a shower complete the main floor. Lower level was finished in 2017 and has a very large family room with gas fireplace, bar area with sink, full frig, oven, microwave and dishwasher, a wine cellar, 2 more large bedrooms with egress windows and closets, and a 3/4 bathroom with tile floor and steam shower which would feel good after 18 holes. Sonos speakers inside and out by IWire. A great place for your family and friends to gather or just relax. New heat pump/gas backup 2022...
Elk Point-Jefferson faces Hot Springs in semi-finals of South Dakota football playoffs
ELK POINT, S.D. -- For the second year in a row, Elk Point-Jefferson has advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 11B football playoffs. Last season, EP-J traveled for the semis to top-rated Winner, where the Huskies lost by a lopsided, 52-14, to the defending champions. The returning players, led...
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
CORALVILLE – When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one. "It is an opportunity to tell kids how much you love them and how proud of...
Sioux City Transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is adding a new route and extending hours. Effective Nov. 14, the following changes will be implemented:. • A new route, Airport (#11), will be added. This route will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff and industrial areas south of the airport. • Fixed...
