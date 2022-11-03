Tucked away on a cul de sac street is this 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with an oversized, heated 3 car garage with epoxy floor and golf cart door in the back and room for the cart. Beautiful landscaping makes for a welcoming entry to the front porch. The foyer (9 x 5) has a tile floor and a coat closet for guests. Very welcoming feel throughout the home. The living room is focal point with electric fireplace, built ins and fantastic views of the course and #2 fairway. This opens to the dining area with tile floor and built in buffet with mirror which would be a great place to serve food for all the upcoming get togethers. Kitchen has room for everyone to gather with maple cabinets, granite counter, island, backsplash, GE frig, oven, cooktop and microwave, Maytag dishwasher, and pantry. A convenient laundry room is near with tile floor, sink, cabinets and a built in ironing board. A great place to relax would be the 4 season room with a gas fireplace, tile floor and a door which leads to the patio and outdoor kitchen. Country Nursery and Boatman Tile did this work so you know it is going to be spectacular with its granite counters, built in storage and room for all the cook out needs as well as a fire pit to gather around. When you are ready to rest, you will find a large master bedroom with carpet and views of the course, a master bathroom retreat with whirlpool, tile shower, granite counter, tile floor and an 8 x 8 WIC. Two more bedrooms each with carpet and a 3/4 bathroom with a shower complete the main floor. Lower level was finished in 2017 and has a very large family room with gas fireplace, bar area with sink, full frig, oven, microwave and dishwasher, a wine cellar, 2 more large bedrooms with egress windows and closets, and a 3/4 bathroom with tile floor and steam shower which would feel good after 18 holes. Sonos speakers inside and out by IWire. A great place for your family and friends to gather or just relax. New heat pump/gas backup 2022...

DAKOTA DUNES, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO