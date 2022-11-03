xQc’s ex-girlfriend has a wholesome response after the streamer makes his new relationship ‘public’

Read full article on original website
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Teenager plans to marry and have children with 48-year-old boyfriend who gets compared to her 'DAD' all the time
A teenager has spoken out against trolls and cruel comments on the age gap between her and her boyfriend. Jorja McMahon, a 19-year-old Australian, got into a relationship with her 48-year-old boyfriend, Graham. She claims he helped her through a ‘dark time’ and get her back on track in life. His unwavering support and persistence happened to spark her feelings for him.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"
Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
90 Day Fiance’s Kim Menzies Slams Usman Umar’s Mom’s Demand He Marries Another Woman First: ‘I Know My Worth’
Fighting for her man. 90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies was left in shock when Usman “Sojaboy” Umar’s mother said he needs to marry a younger woman before he marries her. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 23, episode of the TLC show shared by People, Kim, 52, was determined to prove her worth after she and Usman, 33, left a family meeting in Nigeria. During the gathering, Kim was told that Usman needs to marry a younger woman first so can have his children.
Amy Duggar Reveals She 'Kissed Boys And Wore Swimsuits' When She Wasn't Around Her Strict Uncle Jim Bob
Duggar family wild child Amy King (neé Duggar) revealed that despite growing up very close to her famous cousins and often appearing on their hit TLC shows, she didn't live nearly the same lifestyle as they did. Amy — who is the daughter of Jim Bob's sister, Deanna Jordan — shared she "didn't grow up in a strict house" and had more control over things such as her appearance and the type of music she listened to when she was a teen."Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life," she...
ETOnline.com
George Lopez Says He and His Daughter Went To 'Trauma Therapy' After Video of Her Twerking Upside-down
George Lopez is owning up to his mistakes and putting in the time with his 26-year-old daughter, Mayan Lopez. The father-daughter duo are currently co-starring in the new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which was loosely inspired by the struggles in their own complicated relationship. "I was divorced and then...
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate
Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle
Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'
Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."
netflixjunkie.com
Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
WWE Legend Shares Andre The Giant Story About Pooping On An Airplane: Passengers Were 'Gagging, Puking And Crying'
WWE legend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake shared a gobsmacking story about Andre The Giant and an airline flight he will never forget.
Bizarre moment an A Current Affair reporter is involved in a parking stand-off with another driver: 'I'm calling Channel Seven!'
A driver has filmed his bizarre stand-off with a Channel 9 reporter after their cars became stuck in an underground car park. The driver filmed the moment he encountered a Mercedes SUV, believed to be driven by A Current Affair reporter Martin King, while trying to exit a Melbourne car park on Tuesday just before 3pm.
wmagazine.com
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Breaks Down Upon Seeing James' Empty Bedroom
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are still watching Amber Portwood’s latest custody loss play out in real time. We have watched Gary and Kristina process the news. They have a lot of sympathy for her. But loss of any kind hits people a little at a time. For...
She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life
Annie Korzen is 83 years old. Her TikToks have more than 8 million likes and thousands of supportive comments. The former "Seinfeld" actor says it's all thanks to an unlikely friendship that helped her reach a new generation of fans.
What's The Most Entitled Thing Someone's Ever Said To You On A Dating App?
Bestie, show me those receipts! I know you screenshotted them for the group chat. 👀
Man Says Tinder Date Showed Him Her "Disgusting" Feet Pics During First Date
Dating is never easy. But thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, you're able to connect with others in your area whom you otherwise might have never met. Sometimes your date will be a winner and you'll want to see them again. Other times, they'll show you feet pics at the table and discuss the mental illnesses that run in their family.
Adam Levine Sports Grey Beard On Bike Ride With Kids Dusty, 6, & Gio, 4, After DM Scandal: Photos
Adam Levine, 43, spent some quality time with his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, on a recent outing. The singer rode a bike that had a cart the girls were sitting in attached and looked as happy as could be. He wore a blue plaid top and loose ripped jeans during the fun, and his grey beard, helmet, and sunglasses had him looking almost unrecognizable.
