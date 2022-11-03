Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
Lakers were unwilling to give Kyrie Irving long-term extension
A few months ago, many Los Angeles Lakers fans were hoping the team would trade Russell Westbrook and draft capital for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The trade didn’t happen, and now, many Lakers fans are glad it didn’t happen in the wake of the controversy he has created for himself.
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Lakers Reserve Says He Feels Like LeBron After Buzzer Beater
After he went undrafted in 2020, he worked for DoorDash and UberEats.
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night.Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.Denver scored the game's first 13 points as the Thunder missed their first six shots....
The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet
The controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving hasn’t just left the struggling Brooklyn Nets without their superstar point guard for at least the next five games. After Steve Nash’s departure earlier this week, the team’s subsequent attention on managing fallout from Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film apparently put the brakes on Brooklyn naming its next head […] The post The reason Ime Udoka hasn’t been named Nets coach yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy” Was Originally Issued to NFL Athletes And F&F
Over the years, collectors have shared detailed looks at some of the rarest sneakers on the planet. And just this week, images of yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy,” have surfaced courtesy of English Sole. Player Exclusives from athletes the likes of Jayson Tatum and Luka...
‘I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from’: Kyrie Irving again refuses to apologize for offensive social media posts
For the first time since a heated postgame press conference Saturday, Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Brooklyn Nets practice. Irving drew an uproar over the last week in response to his social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior saying […] The post ‘I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from’: Kyrie Irving again refuses to apologize for offensive social media posts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
