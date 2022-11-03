ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike

The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC

Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India

The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
BBC

The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery

Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC

Coroner urges government to act on link between abuse and suicide

A coroner has said the link between domestic abuse and suicide needs to be better recognised following the death of a woman in East Yorkshire. Jessica Laverack, 34, was found dead at her Beverley home on 2 February 2018. She had a history of domestic abuse and self-harm, Hull and...
BBC

Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure

The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC

LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'

A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC

Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police

The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC

Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'

Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
BBC

NI election is last resort, says Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Another Stormont assembly election is the "last resort" for trying to resolve the political crisis, a former leader of the Conservative Party has said. Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he did not think people in Northern Ireland wanted another election so soon after the previous poll last May. Northern Ireland...
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC

Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival

A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son

An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC

Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago

A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC

Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist

The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC

As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life

That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC

Iran security forces and state media cover up protester's death - source

Iranian security forces are working with state media to claim falsely that a killed protester was a loyalist Basij militiaman, BBC Persian has found. Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was shot in the back with a live round in Tehran on 25 September, his death certificate says. His family alleged that security...

