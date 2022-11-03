Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Twitter staff in UK facing axe given three days to nominate representative
Twitter staff who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment. An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee. Staff can nominate themselves.
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
Coroner urges government to act on link between abuse and suicide
A coroner has said the link between domestic abuse and suicide needs to be better recognised following the death of a woman in East Yorkshire. Jessica Laverack, 34, was found dead at her Beverley home on 2 February 2018. She had a history of domestic abuse and self-harm, Hull and...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum has highlighted untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which ran on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
Sadiq Khan calls for urgent review after asylum seekers stranded in London
Mayor tells Suella Braverman of his shock at people from Manston facility being left cold and hungry in capital
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
BBC
NI election is last resort, says Sir Iain Duncan Smith
Another Stormont assembly election is the "last resort" for trying to resolve the political crisis, a former leader of the Conservative Party has said. Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he did not think people in Northern Ireland wanted another election so soon after the previous poll last May. Northern Ireland...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Iran security forces and state media cover up protester's death - source
Iranian security forces are working with state media to claim falsely that a killed protester was a loyalist Basij militiaman, BBC Persian has found. Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was shot in the back with a live round in Tehran on 25 September, his death certificate says. His family alleged that security...
Comments / 0