WCTV
Authorities capture escaped inmate in Decatur County
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that Conner Wilkes is back in custody after escaping from prison. BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate after they say he escaped Friday. The inmate has been identified...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 3, 2022
John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
WJHG-TV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash off County Road 2301 and Kiser Street Friday evening. Troopers said that a 75-year-old man driving an SUV had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 2301 and...
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two missing teens from Iowa were discovered during a traffic stop near U.S. 231 and Chapel Road. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) State Troopers say on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags. The...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
BCSO is co-hosting a car show to help children in need
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping local children in need for the 42nd Christmas in a row. They call it ‘Project 25.’ With help from the American Muscle Car Club, they will have the project’s kickoff celebration on Sunday. It will feature an estimated 100 muscle cars for […]
WCTV
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A Florida man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a press release from the United State Department of Justice. Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee,...
Florida Man Arrested For Halloween Stabbing
A Florida man is behind bars after an altercation led to a stabbing on Halloween, according to deputies. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Graceville. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had several lacerations on
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
State troopers collecting food for those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the holidays right around the corner, Florida Highway Patrol is gearing up to give back to the community. They are kicking off their ‘Stuff the Charger’ event. FHP will be collecting non-perishable foods to donate to food banks. The department said some of the items they’re looking for are […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
wtvy.com
Jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The jury finds Joe Nathan Duncan guilty of beating 91-year-old Mable Fowler and was sentenced to life with no possibility of parole. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury will deliberate the fate of Joe Nathan Duncan, charged with Capital Murder, on Friday. They must...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
