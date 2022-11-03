ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

City of Xenia asking residents to take survey to help shape future

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

XENIA — The City of Xenia wants its residents to help shape its future.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright reports city staff has teamed up with a citizen group call nexTeam and created a survey.

They say the answers will help shape Xenia over the next 10 years.

There are six different surveys, according to the City of Xenia’s webpage.

Here’s what they cover:

  • The first is general questions about the Xenia.
  • The second has to do with the city’s housing and economic development.
  • The third asks residents about mobility.
  • The fourth has to do with parks and recreation.
  • The fifth is all about utilities.
  • The sixth asks residents about public safety.

You can take the surveys one at a time or one after the other, according to Enright.

The City of Xenia says this will be the first of many opportunities to participate in its so-called nexTplan, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager

After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

County auditor: Half of Montgomery County Dollar General stores fail price inspections

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Dollar General stores are under fire for price swapping. News Center 7 reported Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at Dollar General stores. In Montgomery County, News Center 7′s I-Team found customers who are raising concerns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews worked to extinguish a house fire in Dayton Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m. crews were called to the 100 block of North Harbine Avenue to reports of fire coming from a two-story house. When they got on the scene, heavy fire was seen coming from...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
dayton.com

Dayton Hikers help remove invasive plants to clear path for new trail

Hiking and helping go hand-in-hand on the trail for the Dayton Hikers. “The Dayton Hikers group is getting involved to ‘pay our trail dues,’” founder Andy Niekamp said. “We want to help build the new Spotted Turtle Trail and help the wetlands flourish by removing invasive plant species.”
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Homeless issue consumes council meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council meeting became contentious at times on Tuesday evening when Bishop Lee Bowling, of the Church of God of Apostolic Faith, addressed council members and the administration about the homeless issue in the city. Bishop Bowling accused members of providing poor leadership and being unsympathetic and unempathetic.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy