City of Xenia asking residents to take survey to help shape future

XENIA — The City of Xenia wants its residents to help shape its future.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright reports city staff has teamed up with a citizen group call nexTeam and created a survey.

They say the answers will help shape Xenia over the next 10 years.

There are six different surveys, according to the City of Xenia’s webpage.

Here’s what they cover:

The first is general questions about the Xenia.

The second has to do with the city’s housing and economic development.

The third asks residents about mobility.

The fourth has to do with parks and recreation.

The fifth is all about utilities.

The sixth asks residents about public safety.

You can take the surveys one at a time or one after the other, according to Enright.

The City of Xenia says this will be the first of many opportunities to participate in its so-called nexTplan, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

