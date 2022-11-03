City of Xenia asking residents to take survey to help shape future
XENIA — The City of Xenia wants its residents to help shape its future.
News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright reports city staff has teamed up with a citizen group call nexTeam and created a survey.
They say the answers will help shape Xenia over the next 10 years.
There are six different surveys, according to the City of Xenia’s webpage.
Here’s what they cover:
- The first is general questions about the Xenia.
- The second has to do with the city’s housing and economic development.
- The third asks residents about mobility.
- The fourth has to do with parks and recreation.
- The fifth is all about utilities.
- The sixth asks residents about public safety.
You can take the surveys one at a time or one after the other, according to Enright.
The City of Xenia says this will be the first of many opportunities to participate in its so-called nexTplan, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
