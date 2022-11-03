ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Traveling to, around Qatar during FIFA World Cup

By By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv6HF_0iwrhKbZ00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some 1.2 million people are expected to pour into Qatar during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins this month.

With fans coming from all over the world, reaching Qatar on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as getting around once there, remains a concern. Estimates suggest that as many as half a million people may be in the country each day during the height of the competition.

However, fans have a variety of transportation options to choose from ahead of the tournament.

Here's a look at how to get there, where to go and how to move around.

FLYING TO QATAR

Qatar has become a hub for East-West travel, thanks to its long-haul carrier Qatar Airways. Already, the airline is offering tailored flight, hotel and ticket options for its customers. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is gearing up to have its low-cost carrier FlyDubai run as many as 30 trips a day into Doha to allow spectators to watch a match and then shuttle back to hotels in the emirate. Those flying in will land at Doha's Hamad International Airport, a massive airport that Qatar built for $15 billion and opened in 2014. The airport has plans to expand further in 2022 to handle 58 million passengers a year. Passengers will clear immigration and customs checks before heading out into the city. Note that during the tournament, Qatar won't be issuing normal visas and those coming for the matches must have a Qatari-issued Hayya Card. The card verifies you have housing for the time you're in the country or will travel in just for the match you're watching. The Hayya Card also is required for entry into stadiums. Also keep in mind that Qatar has only one land border, with Saudi Arabia, if you're thinking about driving.

CORONAVIRUS CONSIDERATIONS

Qatar has had strict rules regarding travel and the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but they were loosened as of Nov. 1. Qatar has dropped a requirement for PCR testing prior to your trip to the country, and said it's no longer required to download its Ehteraz contact-tracing app.

HOW TO GET AROUND QATAR

As you walk out of the airport, you have several options on how to get around. Qatar's state-owned Mowasalat transportation company offers taxi cabs at curbside. Major ride-hailing apps like Uber also work in Qatar. Mowasalat runs a bus service at the airport, too. Doha also has a recently built metro service, which will take you from the airport to most areas in the capital. The metro also connects to a tram now running in Lusail. You can rent a car at the airport, though officials are urging those coming to the tournament to take mass transit. On match day, public transport will be free to those holding tickets. Keep in mind that Qatar's riyal currency trades at $1 to 3.64 riyals. There are 100 dirhams in each riyal.

WHAT TO SEE WHILE IN QATAR

Outside of the tournament, Doha has several cultural sites to visit. Qatar's Museum of Islamic Art offers both interesting views inside its galleries and a view outside of the city's skyline. Nearby is Doha's Souq Waqif, which has traditional storefronts and gifts for sale — including even a falcon section. The National Museum of Qatar, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, is a take on the desert rose. Qatar's National Library also is renowned for its design. Doha's Mall of Qatar has some 500,000 square meters (5.3 million square feet) for shopping. There are also beachfront resorts and tour companies offer trips into Qatar's desert expanses as well.

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but only a small fraction — around 12% — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar's shared control of one of the world's largest reserves of natural gas. The tiny country on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula juts out into the Persian Gulf. There lies the North Field, the world's largest underwater gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran. The gas field holds approximately...
Leader Telegram

Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims

With just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, rights groups fear that a window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month's World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers in the Gulf Arab nation who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world's biggest sporting event. ...
Leader Telegram

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.” Francis again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip. Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain...
Leader Telegram

War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. ...
POLITICO

5 tensions that could derail the climate conference

Set against a backdrop of severe weather disasters, this year’s gathering of world leaders collides with soaring energy costs, food insecurity and a looming recession.
Leader Telegram

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board. The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy’s far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. ...
Leader Telegram

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are among thousands of people being held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The...
Leader Telegram

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries find a way to put the world back on track to cut emissions and help poor countries cope...
AFP

Three killed after plane plunges into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. "Our hearts and prayers go to the families of passengers on-board a plane that crashed into Lake Victoria, with our full solidarity to the Government & people of #Tanzania," Faki wrote on Twitter.
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
653
Followers
8K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy