IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results
After the Challengers stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, we now begin with the Legends Stage with the top 8 invited teams from the qualifiers as well as the top 8 challengers contenders that happened last week October 31 – November 3. The Legends stage will still have the same Swiss format that the […] The post IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023
After the Grand Finals of Worlds League of Legends Championship teams were detrermined, a Media Day was held at Chorus Hall in San Francisco, where the finals of T1 and DRX will be held. Riot Games’ Esports Leadership Team for League of Legends answered a few questions from press attended. There they answered questions that […] The post League of Legends Worlds and MSI Tournament format to change in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football Manager 2023 Release Date, Gameplay, Features
Football Manager 2023 returns this year – check out all of the relevant details here, including its release date, gameplay, and features. Football Manager 2023 Release Date: November 8, 2022 Football Manager 2023 release date is set on November 8, 2022. The game will be coming out in three forms: FM23 Console for Xbox Series X, […] The post Football Manager 2023 Release Date, Gameplay, Features appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sonic Frontiers Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Sonic Frontiers is upon us. Check out all of the details about Sonic Frontiers, including its release date, gameplay, story, and features. Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. First teased early in 2021 during...
Warriors’ Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Paolo Banchero’s tremendous impact on Magic
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of Paolo Banchero. The four-time NBA champ has sung the Orlando Magic rookie’s praises before, and it was the same case yet again on Thursday night after Orlando logged their second win of the season against the Dubs. Green...
Paolo Banchero on Shaq-like pace that will make Magic fans smile
Paolo Banchero has lived up to all the lofty expectations ever since he was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic during the 2022 NBA Draft. Some might even go as far as saying that he’s been better than expected so far to start the season. We all...
