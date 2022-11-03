Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: First Look at New ‘Fantasmic!’ Scenes Coming to Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has released new photos of the updated scenes coming to “Fantasmic!” when it returns on November 3!. In tribute to the original sequence which has been removed, Pocahontas is painting with all the colors of the wind in the updated version. There’s also a shot...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
disneytips.com
How to Order Disney’s Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket
For a limited time, Disney has debuted an exciting souvenir for fans of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride! The popcorn bucket arrived at Walt Disney World (along with a fun photo op!) giving fans of the now-defunct attraction a memorable souvenir they can pick up while visiting the Disney Park.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update
One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
disneytips.com
These Iconic Shows Will Be Missing From EPCOT and Hollywood Studios This November
Disney’s EPCOT and Hollywood Studios are home to some of the most popular themed lands in Walt Disney World. Hollywood Studios hosts Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while EPCOT is currently undergoing a historic transformation, unlike anything the Disney Park has ever seen. EPCOT and...
disneytips.com
NEW Exclusive DOLE Whip Float Available at Disney World for a Limited Time!
The New Secret Menu DOLE Whip You Have to Try at Walt Disney World. While the Half Marathon takes place around the EPCOT World Showcase, this particular diversion from the Classic DOLE Whip is available to Guests at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. You can find it at Pineapple Lanai, which the Disney Parks’ official website describes here:
WDW News Today
Kylo Ren and First Order Mini Show Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The mini show (less than five minutes) featuring Kylo Ren and the First Order has returned to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This show takes place on the stage in front of Kylo Ren’s Upsilon command shuttle. It begins with a speech by a...
disneytips.com
Disney Park Updates Map to Include New Themed Land
For both die-hard Passholders and new visitors alike, maps are a staple of the Disney Parks realm. In addition to helping first-time Guests through wayfinding, a physical map of a Disney Park can serve as both a fun, free souvenir and an enticing advertisement for all the best experiences, eateries, and entertainment the theme park has to offer. All in all, a park map is essential to planning one’s Disney Parks trip.
disneytips.com
Here’s What Will Be Closed in Magic Kingdom This November
If you’re visiting Walt Disney World this month, then you’re going to want to know what’s open and what’s unavailable. In order to make the most of your time at Magic Kingdom, you’ll have to plan around certain attractions being unavailable. Here’s a guide to what will be closed for sure this November.
